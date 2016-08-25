100th birthday is this week. But don’t worry about getting them a present — they’re the ones being generous. Between today and Sunday the 28th, entrance to every single one of the NPS’s 412 parks will be totally and completely free. Which means that it’s the perfect time to get out and take a long weekend trip to that park you’ve always been meaning to visit. Where will you stay after hitting the trails? Sure, you could camp out — but if you don’t have a site reserved, you’re pretty much out of luck for the rest of the summer. We have another suggestion: stay in style and in budget by renting out a room in a hostel. Your muscles will thank you after a long night of sleep on a cozy mattress, and you’ll wake up refreshed and ready to get back out there again. Maybe you’ll even find a hiking buddy or two. Our friends over at Hostelworld gave us some recommendations for the best hostels located just a stone’s throw away from thirteen of the most popular National Parks in the U.S.The National Park Service’s
I spent a few nights at the Jackson Hostel about 20 years ago. The place was far cleaner and more comfortable than most budget hotels in the area. Still one of my favorite memories because it was so far out of my comfort zone at the time to stay in a place where a stranger may end up sleeping in the same room. It ended up snowing about 7 inches one night (we were there the first weekend in June, so not rare, but a little unexpected) which only added to the fun.
About the same time I stayed in a hostel in Moab, Utah, which is next to Arches Nat’l Park and Canyonlands Nat’l Park (as well as a number of equally stunning state parks) Another great time with some interesting people. I’m pretty sure the Moab hostel is gone, unfortunately.