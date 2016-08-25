Celebrate NPS100 Weekend With A Stay In One Of These 13 Hostels Right Next To Stunning National Parks

08.25.16 2 years ago

Unsplash/Jasper van der Meij

The National Park Service’s 100th birthday is this week. But don’t worry about getting them a present — they’re the ones being generous. Between today and Sunday the 28th, entrance to every single one of the NPS’s 412 parks will be totally and completely free. Which means that it’s the perfect time to get out and take a long weekend trip to that park you’ve always been meaning to visit. Where will you stay after hitting the trails? Sure, you could camp out — but if you don’t have a site reserved, you’re pretty much out of luck for the rest of the summer. We have another suggestion: stay in style and in budget by renting out a room in a hostel. Your muscles will thank you after a long night of sleep on a cozy mattress, and you’ll wake up refreshed and ready to get back out there again. Maybe you’ll even find a hiking buddy or two. Our friends over at Hostelworld gave us some recommendations for the best hostels located just a stone’s throw away from thirteen of the most popular National Parks in the U.S.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Hotels#Travel
TAGSbudget travelhostelsHOTELSnational parksNPS100TRAVEL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 5 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.29.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Robyn, Thom Yorke, And Ty Dolla Sign And Jeremih

10.26.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP