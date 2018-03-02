How To Make The Perfect Disneyland Turkey Leg At Home

It’s hard to walk through Disneyland — or Disneyworld for that matter — without copping a giant turkey leg. They’re smoky, cured, slow-roasted meaty delights. Plus they make you feel like a Viking, as you tear giant hunks of flesh from the bone. Among all of the many solid food items you can buy at Disney parks, this is certainly the most visceral.
I live relatively close to Disneyland Paris but a very long way from the classic Anaheim park of my childhood. Every time I’m in LA for work or leisure, I try to save at least one day for a trip to the park. It’s just something that brings me a lot of ease and relaxed joy. Call it corny. I don’t care. I’m having too great a time on Splash Mountain, at the Haunted Mansion, and with my corndogs, turkey legs, and chimichangas to notice.
Having mastered the delicious Disney corn dog, I thought I’d turn my eyes towards the mammoth turkey legs. One, it’s turkey which is woefully under-repped in the home kitchen outside of late November. Two, it’s a delightful brine-cured and smoky roasted piece of meat on the bone that’s equal parts messy, delicious, and fun to eat.
A few caveats. I don’t have a smoker or a backyard to house a smoker. That’s part of the challenge because you probably don’t either. This recipe is a do-it-in-any-kitchen sorta thing. If you do have a smoker, then I would recommend skipping the last part where I finish it in my oven and simply finish it in a smoker instead. That being said, let’s dive in.
This looks SO GOOD! I’ve never been a turkey leg guy, but this looks pretty damn tasty.
I’ve been converted to the Church of Anova. I’ve done desserts and meats and eggs and love it with everything. From your picture, your turkey leg is sitting nice and tight in the water. I seem to have a floating problem when I do my bags. Even the ones where the air is all the way out I still feel I have to use a pair of tongs to make sure things don’t float. How do you keep your leg all the way in the bath? Is it because there is liquid inside as well?
Hard to say. Generally I do the water displacement method. So a keep the bag open and drop it in the water so all the air goes out and then seal it.
Although pretty much all veg will float and needs to be held down. Hope that helps.
Also, thanks!
I went on this same quest about ten years ago. The perfect WDW turkey leg. I don’t do the sous vid method but I may check that out. One thing though is the “salt peter”. It’s actually Prague Powder, a pink curing salt that needs to be used very carefully. An overdose of this can make a person very sick or worse. They make it pink so that it isn’t used as white kosher salt. It’s a carcinogen in large quantities. You really need to weigh the meat and follow the directions on the jar respectfully. I use prague powder to make corned beef briskets (great smoked for pastrami), bacon from pork belly and of course, disney turkey legs. Depending on the weight and thickness of the meat it can take up to 5 days for the powder to fully cure the meat. Again, be careful with Prague Powder! Enjoy!
Do you use the prague powder #1 then? The one that is just sodium nitrite and salt? (not the one with sodium nitrite AND sodium nitrAte?)
Interesting. In my neck of the woods it’s still white. Good to know.
#1 from Hoosier Mills Farm. #2 is for dry curing. Available on Amazon.
This is awesome! Would I be able to substitute your sous vide for my electric pressure cooker, then finish it off in the oven like you did?
Absolutely. Though, don’t quote me on the time for the pressure cooker. I’d also lower the sodium since most will absorb into the meat in the pressure cooker. A little trial and error and I think you’ll be able to make something amazing.