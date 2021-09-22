This post is adapted from the Uproxx Fall Experience Guide, found here.

We’ve said it before and we stand by the sentiment: the future of American cuisine is in its past. That might sound weird in a world where we’re always looking ahead for what’s next, what’s new, and what’s hot. But I really believe it and there’s a good case to be made that it’s true.

For centuries, Indigenous culture has been systematically destroyed through multiple genocides carried out by European colonizers, migrants, and, eventually, the Americans, Argentinians, Canadians, Mexicans, Brazilians, Cubans, and so forth that they became. That cultural destruction means that people like me have not only lost their traditional names (my last name is that of an adopted, white step-parent only one generation back) but also our religions, languages, music, art, sciences, literature, lore, and foodways. The very fact that there isn’t an Indigenous fast-food chain, fast-casual restaurant, family restaurant, grocery store, and high-end dining experience in every major city in places around the U.S., Canada, or Argentina speaks to how complete this cultural destruction has been. But it is something that’s slowly changing, especially in the U.S. and Canada right now.

The Indigenous food movement is gathering speed across the nation, with Minneapolis at the heart of that movement. Chef Brian Yazzie, who recently cooked for Padma Lakshmi on her show Taste The Nation, offers a sterling example of how unique, important, and tasty the Indigenous food movement is. Gatherings Cafe started as a spot in an American Indian cultural center that was a bit adrift until Yazzie came along during the pandemic. The cafe was converted to serve the area’s Indigenous elders who were cut off from food due to the pandemic. Yazzie’s team worked tirelessly to put out meal after meal, day after day as the pandemic raged through Indian Country.

Nearly a year-and-a-half later, Gatherings Cafe has opened to the public with a menu that leans into the area’s Indigenous ingredients while highlighting traditional dishes and also creating a space for new chefs to learn about Native recipes and techniques. Cedar braised rabbit, blue-corn waffles, Tepary beans, Minnesota wild rice, slow-cooked bison tacos, and so much more adorn the menu. The clincher (and why we think you should try it) is that it’s a fast-casual concept at its heart. You can get a to-go box right now. There’s no gatekeeping at Gatherings Cafe, which reminds us of another Indigenous American fast-casual in Denver…

Tocabe — co-owned by Matt Chandra and Ben Jacobs — is the seminal fast-casual chain for Indigenous America. Their slow-braised bison ribs in a berry sauce are worth driving to Denver for on their own, literally right now. And while the pandemic certainly made life hellacious for all restaurants, Tocabe’s team pivoted towards creating a farmers’ market to help Indigenous farmers around the country stay afloat during these trying times. The Tocabe Indigenous Marketplace aims to be the comprehensive Indigenous American grocery store in the country with sundries, a butcher shop, and to-go meals all in one place.

The American Southwest is another cornerstone of resurgent Indigenous cuisines. Chef, podcaster, and activist Andi Murphy has been at the forefront of championing Indigenous food and chefs for years while also writing about and cooking Native food from her own kitchen.