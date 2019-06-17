Krispy Kreme Has Creme-Filled Donuts Now — Here’s How To Get One Free

Krispy Kreme

Surely in the midst of eating a Krispy Kreme donut, you’ve thought, “but how can I make this even more delicious/unhealthy?” Turns out the answer is simple — just put some creme inside! For the first time in its 79 years in business, Krispy Kreme will introduce a creme-filled donut to their roster, dubbing it the Original Filled Doughnut.

Starting today, the Original Filled Doughnut is available at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide and comes with either a Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme filling. We are assuming that Krispy Kreme is testing the waters by choosing these two very safe flavors. According to Thrillist, Krispy Kreme has already experimented with creme-filled donuts abroad, including a Nutella-filled one in the Dominican Republic, which we want, immediately.

If you’re on the fence about the whole creme-filled donut thing, you’re in luck, because to commemorate the new Original Filled Doughnut, Krispy Kreme will be giving out free donuts this Saturday, June 22nd with no purchase necessary. If you’re not a fan of creme-filled donuts, hit up Krispy Kreme, buy a regular donut, and give the creme-filled to a friend. You’ll be a hero. Not a huge hero, but still… like a mid-sized hero.