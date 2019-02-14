L.A. Times Tried To Power Rank French Fries And All Hell Broke Loose

Uproxx

I am a person who takes french fries seriously. I have argued with (and threatened physical harm to) colleagues over when they should be eaten. I have power ranked them. I have power ranked their sauces. I have reviewed their sauces. I have….Oh my God, it just occurred to me how much of my job is french fry related and it’s actually freaking me out. Wow. Wowwww. That’s not even all the french fry articles I have written. Okay. Yikes.

Anyway, the point I’m trying to make (after looking over my student loans and yelling things like, “What was the point of taking that 18th century literature class? WHAT AM I DOING WITH MY LIFE??!!) is, it turns out, I am not the only one who feels passionate about fast food fries.

Here’s what happened: L.A. Times writer, Lucas Kwan Peterson, decided to have some fun and power rank fast food French fries. And, in doing so, he ranked Five Guys’ fries as the best of the bunch and In-N-Out’s fries dead last, writing:

Before you tell me there’s a way to “hack” these fries, or somehow make them better, either by loading them with American cheese and secret sauce, or by ordering them well-done, I will grant this: It certainly doesn’t make the fries any worse. Just as dumping the fries into a dirt pile on the shoulder of a highway access road and running over that pile with my car would also probably not make the fries any worse.

For what it’s worth, he is absolutely correct on the In-N-Out fries, which I feel so strongly about that they warranted their own article. But everyone on the internet still lost their collective minds because This. Is. The. Internet’s. Best. And. Only. Use. At. This. Point.

It started with the official L.A. Times’ tweet of the article. An intern introduced the article by saying she absolutely disagreed with the list.

hello I am the social media intern and have to share this but I totally dont agree with it. here are @lucaspeterson’s fast food french fry power rankings https://t.co/ZeX79RNH15 — L.A. Times Food (@latimesfood) February 12, 2019

Which is a pretty bold move by someone trying to walk away with a recommendation letter after all of this. But she, this In-N-Out loving maverick, was clearly so sure that many people would come to her rescue, that she went for it.

And they did. They really did.

The @latimes ranking in-n-out last is absurd. and chick-fil-a waffle fries that low is insane. we got some issues. https://t.co/wqAibXV4Ax — swine (@jessebrum) February 12, 2019

My fiancé just said he didn’t like in and out fries. I’m about to cancel the wedding — Asha Greyjoy (@AshaAholic) February 13, 2019