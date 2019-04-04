Uproxx

It’s easy to feel a sense of wanderlust when you see all of the amazing places people are visiting around the world on social media. Natural turquoise waters, gurgling hot springs, cool indy music venues, nearly untouched wilderness… there’s a never-ending carousel of wonder out there. But these glimpses into faraway lands can sometimes make us forget the awe-inspiring experiences in our own backyards. Like natural turquoise waters, gurgling hot springs, cool indy music venues, and nearly untouched wilderness.

This human tendency to focus on the far away and forget about the beauty hiding in your own backyard is why we spent the past month seeking out those slightly less known treasures near major cities in the U.S. From coast to coast, we hunted down the underground experiences that you need to know about. Here are some of our favorite finds in the American south.

Try a swimming hole in Austin, Texas,

Austin, Texas may be known more for its cool festivals like South By Southwest or its delicious barbecue, but one of our favorite things to do in Austin is exploring its swimming holes. Because, really, who doesn’t love a natural swimming hole?

Austin has almost an embarrassment of riches when it comes to swimming holes. Seriously, if all you did on your Austin trip was go from swimming hole to swimming hole, pausing only occasionally to grab a taco in between, we’d think it was a fantastic way to spend a weekend. And whether you hit the classics like Barton Springs Pool, swim naked at Hippie Hollow, or leap into the depths of Jacob’s Well, you’ll totally feel like you connected to Austin far past the tourist traps.

