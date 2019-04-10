UPROXX / Getty Images

Most job and internship listings go a little something like this: “Entry level position, five years experience required. Must be willing to work overtime at least once a day. Will be paid in a mix of praise and vouchers from our gift shop…Gift shop currently closed for repairs.”

But every once in a while, a dream job comes along. This time, in the form of an internship with candy company Mars-Wrigley that pays in money and chocolate.

According to Insider, the company is looking for a full-time paid intern for 8 to 12 weeks who is interested in using social media for philanthropic endeavors. Or, per the listing, you’ll do a mix of social media and event planning, culminating in a day of giving where you’ll “execute a signature Mars Volunteer Program event.” Basically, if you tweet a lot and want to use some of that sweet, sweet Mars money to pour into community initiatives, this might be the internship for you. Plus, it’s “fully-paid” and you get a signing bonus of a year’s worth of candy.

But what exactly is a year’s worth of candy? Is that like, a pallet of chocolate bars and a room-full of Skittles? Or is it something a little more, uh, conservative? Because just on a personal level, a year is a long time, and candy is delicious. We can eat a lot of chocolate (is what we’re saying) and they should be very, very frightened.

So, if you’re the kind of sicko for whom Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (and, god forbid, the Tim Burton remake Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) were #goals and the oompa-loompas didn’t give you nightmares, then this might be up your alley. Maybe. Depending on your experience, qualifications, and that je ne sais quoi that makes you a good fit for a particular company culture. In this case, that quality is an insatiable hunger for chocolate. And the wish to help people. But mostly, the chocolate thing.