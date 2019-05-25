Getty Image

Memorial Day Weekend is here. Bring on the epic parties and raise a toast to those among us who have volunteered for the military. Whether you yourself are a veteran or active duty military, have someone in your family who is, or you merely know someone who has served, there are a few food deals to be had that are sure to get you full on the cheap. Between all the parties, barbecues, and drinking we’re about to be subjected to over this three day weekend, we’re all bound to have significantly depleted bank accounts by Monday morning. So shouts to the vets and military who will be getting their hangover breakfasts covered!

Here are all the best Memorial Day and Memorial Day Weekend food deals for veterans, active duty military members, and their families.

Applebees’s — If you’re a little busy this Memorial Day Weekend, Applebee’s has got your back. From now until May 31st, Applebee’s will be offering active or veteran military service members 10% off of their total bill. Admittedly, it isn’t the best deal, but with $1 margaritas, 10% can go a long way.

Cicis — Cicis is making it so that you don’t have to actually eat in their establishment, cool! For just $3.99 you can create your own picnic basket of three items. Some of your options include a medium one-topping pizza and 24 brownies. Which means if you’re attending a Memorial Day Weekend party you can roll up with 72 brownies and be everyone’s favorite person ever.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill — This weekend, Veterans, active duty military, Gold Star families, and anyone who dines with a veteran will get a lunch or dinner entree for free with the purchase of an entree of equal or lesser value.

Fogo de Chão — With military ID, Veterans and active duty military will receive 50% off of their meal on Monday, with up to three guests can receive 10% off.

Hooters — All veterans and anyone on active military duty can receive a free meal at Hooters when presenting their military ID. Hooters also overs a 10% military discount daily, and a 20% military discount every Tuesday. Double the Hooters, double the fun? I’ve never actually had Hooters but I hear the wings are good.