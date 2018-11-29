Want To Escape? Stay For Free At The Most Remote Hotel In The World

Uproxx

We write about hotels a fair amount here, and the angle is usually about the hotel’s proximity to activities. Is it near a beach? Nightlife? Some art museums? So on and so forth. But this post is all about a hotel whose sell is that it really isn’t next to much of anything. You won’t be heading out to hit up a club or see a show when you stay here because it is set in an isolated, frigid landscape more likely to be populated with polar bears than people.

If you are interested in vacationing on Ittoqqortoormiit island off the coast of East Greenland, Hotels.com is looking to make that dream come true by putting you up in the Ittoqqortoormiit Guest House, home to seven guest rooms — which doesn’t seem like much until you take into account there are only 450 local residents on the island. Suddenly seven rooms is pretty sizable.

The icy island was founded in 1925 by a group of Inuit settlers and boasts the highest mountain in the arctic, as well as the world’s most far reaching national park, unparalleld views of the northern lights, and a bunch of animals, including walruses, musk ox, and polar bears.

Until December 31st, you can take advantage of the code “REMOTE” while booking a stay at this secluded accomadation and get 99 percent off the price. Yeah, you still have to pay one percent of the room tax and the applicable taxes, but it’s still a deal. You also have to book the room for March of 2019, which is fine because the island is frozen for nine months of the year and staying during early spring when temps are on the rise just seems like the smart thing to do anyway.

Traveling to the Ittoqqortoormiit Guest House will prove an adeventure, as you have to fly to Reykjavik, transfer to a flight to the town of Akureyri, spend the night there watching whales maneuver through the fjords, grab a third plane to Constable Point, grab a helicopter to Ittoqqortoormiit, and finally ride an ATV to the guest house. At that point you are probably ready to chill with some polar bears for a few days just to recharge.

If you are looking to literally get away from it all, this is the hotel for you. Plus, you can’t beat the price. So, release your inner adventurer and go book a room.