I’ve spent the last five years on a quest to travel solo to all 63 of the major United States National Parks. In that time, I’ve visited 54 of the major parks and countless other NPS sites. Everyone always asks me about the awe-inspiring mountain landscapes of Yosemite, the Rocky Mountains, and the Grand Tetons. But what I really love to direct other travelers to are National Park beaches. Yes, beaches. They aren’t the first thing you might think about visiting on a National Park vacation, but there are so many amazing shorelines protected by the National Park Service deserving of your attention. That means little-to-no development and a true emphasis on nature — not something that many beaches in the country can still claim. Here are my nine favorites from what I’ve seen so far.