



Netflix The Final Table

Being that it’s Thanksgiving week, airports are currently a hellscape. But on the upside, if you’re flying to or from New York or Chicago during this terrible time, you can at least tackle some of that nightmare travel stress with free snacks.

To promote the premiere of The Final Table, Netflix’s latest competition food show, the streaming giant has set-up a genius ad-campaign at two of the country’s busiest airports. For a limited time, New York’s JFK and Chicago’s O’Hare will be home to Netflix’s interactive meal experience.

Here’s how it works: When approaching Netflix’s The Final Table booth, holiday travelers will have a chance to interact with a customized screen that will ask where they’d like to travel to. Travel selections include the nine countries that The Final Table’s celebrity-chef judges hail from, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, Brazil, India, the United States, Italy, France, and Japan.

Once the country of choice is selected, holiday travelers will get to learn more about the chefs and the food highlighted in each episode, and shown a brief clip. This will lead to a small box that will be dispensed below the screen containing a gourmet treat related to the country of choice. If you’re unlucky, and your flight gets delayed, be sure to grab all of those snacks!

The promotional event begins today and will run until November 25th — prime Thanksgiving travel time. We’ve come a long way from the days of new tv shows being advertised via commercial. Welcome to the future, baby. And it comes with free food.

If you don’t want to be surprised (or want to cheat by picking your favorite snack rather than future travel destination), check out the full list of snacks (with ingredients!) below. They didn’t cut any corners, some of these sound truly delicious.

Mexico

Mexican Spice Crispy Elote – consists of Mexican crema, cilantro, avocado oil, jalapeno, and onions.

Spain

Paella – Basmati rice, peas, salt, vegetable oil, shrimp crackers, saffron, turmeric, onion powder, garlic powder.

England

Full English Breakfast Pork Scratchings – Pork skin, vegetable oil, fennel powder, black pepper, salt, tomato powder, natural spices.

Brazil

Spiced Black Bean Brazil Nuts – Roasted salted brazil nuts, onion powder, garlic powder, black bean powder, dried lemon peel, citric acid, onion ash powder.

India

Madrasi Snack Mix – Chickpea flour, corn oil, peanuts, bananas, chili powder, salt, coconut slices, curry leaves.

The United States

Thanksgiving Leftovers “Bread Pudding” – Breadcrumbs, sugar, salt, celery, onion, corn starch, dehydrated chicken, garlic, turmeric, chicken broth, pecans, butter, onions, cranberries.

Italy

Sundried Tomato “Fusilli” – Enriched flour, parmesan cheese, sundried tomato powder, basil powder.

France

Pommes Aux Truffles – Potatoes, vegetable oil, salt, truffle oil.

Japan

Nori Crusted Peanuts – Peanuts, wheat flour, rice flour, sugar, salt, seaweed, soy sauce, potato starch.