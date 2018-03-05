Knowledge. Exploration. Growth. Those are the trusses on which higher education is built. But the truth is, there’s really no way to know how those core values are going to manifest when you get to college. It’s an adventure; a leap into the great unknown.

No one understands this more than Emmanuel Olunkwa, a senior at The New School in New York City. Through his early education, Olunkwa uncovered a deep love for art. He knew it was a direction he wanted to explore further. He also knew the artist’s life was not an easy path to walk.

Olunkwa studied prerequisite college courses and learned the vernacular of an aspiring university student in high school. Meanwhile, he dove deeper into his favorite hobby, photography. What he sought, entering college, was something deeper than just lessons from a book. He was looking for a place where he belonged. A place where his creative voice could be clarified.

Arriving at The New School’s Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts, he thought he would study English and fashion then get a job at a magazine. But once Olunkwa immersed himself in The New School’s curriculum, he quickly found that his curiosity carried him in a new direction. His desires shifted and a new set of goals began to take shape.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Olunkwa often talks about which teachers at Eugene Lang stood out to him. When asked, he’s able to quickly rattle off eleven names. Soon it becomes clear that as important as any single moment or conversation was for Olunkwa at The New School, the collective experience the university offers means much more. His deep connection to his work and his professors has sparked an exploration of race and identity that Olunkwa says he honestly didn’t see coming.

The university gave him space where he could manifest his art and square it with who he was as a person.

“I’ve always been interested in communicating and demystifying people’s expectations and beliefs for who they thought that I should be,” Olunkwa explains. “But it only was in college that I was presented with the language that had been informing how I negotiated myself.”

Being a minority in America is full of challenges large and small. Trying to make a name for yourself in the art world — which has been historically dominated by white gatekeepers — is even harder. Olunkwa had to come to terms with himself, a queer black man in America before he could fully step into his own. The New School allowed him that space of self-reflection with the support of his peers and the mentors the university provided.

The professors and mentors Olunkwa found at The New School prompted a level of self-reflection that shaped his approach to art through photography and later film. In his words: “It’s all about being able to step outside of yourself and see the situation from a different perspective and to investigate it in different ways. The works that I made have been born out of conversations that I had in class or things that I read that challenged a way that I once thought about the world.”