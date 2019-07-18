This Amateur Filmmaking Contest Could Get You Gear Plus $25,000

Unsplash

If you’re interested in filmmaking at all, you’re probably aware of just how cost-prohibitive the practice can be. Whether you’re active as a filmmaker or you’ve merely been flirting with the idea of dipping your toes in the medium, not having the right gear or the funds for the right gear can make your dreams feel out of reach. But if you’re confident in your skills and ready to showcase them, we’ve found a contest for you to score great gear and cash.

Nikon is currently holding a video contest entitled Follow Your Passion — giving aspiring filmmakers three opportunities to score a full Nikon Z6 Filmmaker’s Kit and, for the grand prize winer, an additional $25,000 in cash. While $25,000 isn’t going to make you the next Spielberg, it’s a pretty big chunk of change that is sure to at least help — and, considering professional video editing software will run you $300, $25,000 sounds pretty sweet.

The contest isn’t complicated, simply create a 3-5 minute video using a Nikon Z6 or Z7 camera fitted with the stock NIKKOR lens, and showcase something you’re passionate about. If you’re thinking, “great, I don’t have a Z series camera,” don’t trip, Nikon will let you rent one from them which means you officially have absolutely no excuse to not give this a shot. This is your passion we’re talking about — I could make a five-hour epic on pizza alone!

Once your short video is shot and edited, post it to Youtube or Vimeo, and head over to Nikon’s contest page and fill out the entry form. The contest will close on August 31st, 11:59 pm EST, giving you exactly a month and a half to put together a 3-5 minute video.