A Guide To Pairing Your New Year’s Resolutions With Homemade Cocktails

Tonight, the clock changes over to 2019. And as the year resets, we also get to do a soft reset on our lives. The minute the clock strikes midnight and we slide into a new year, the dreams we’ve always wanted to accomplish will suddenly seem closer than they were way back in 2018. We were so much younger then. So much less able to run a marathon. We totally have this now. We’re like the Hulk, bursting through our old weak bodies and into our hotter, fitter selves.

Our novel will write itself. It will be a best-seller and make us rich. With the money, we will book that ticket to our number one bucket list destination. And our celebrity crush will happen to be sitting next to us on an airplane to that destination, and he/she will say something like, “Oh man, my hotel suite is so big. Too big, actually. You should totally crash there. By the way, are you a marathon runner? You’re really fit and hot.”

That’s a practically guaranteed scenario. Because in the New Year, everything seems possible. But that sparkling new you and your new, improved life all start with the last hurrah tonight. If you’re throwing a party — stocking up on the cocktail ingredients you’ll make at your NYE bash — you might want to think about what cocktail truly represents the new, emerging you.

These are the drinks that will predict the outcome of the rest of your year.

THE RESOLUTION: A BETTER LOVE LIFE

THE NYE COCKTAIL: A LYCHEE MARTINI

We love lychee martinis in general, but especially on New Year’s. The lychee is a fruit that symbolizes romance, and so if you’ve felt low on love this year, why not turn things around the old-fashioned way? No, not therapy to make yourself more emotionally vulnerable. We’re talking about lucky fruit. Duh.

Picking this delicious cocktail to sip on may be the key to turning your love life around. You’ll have more lovers than you’ll know what to do with! Seriously, you’ll have to put an addition on your house cause they just keep showing up asking to stay. There will be tents all over the yard and neighbors will complain. But even when you say “NO MORE LOVERS!” they will continually arrive, until you flee into the woods and change your name just to get one second of peace from models asking to rub your back seductively.

To make it happen (via The Food Network):

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

6 ounces vodka

4 ounces lychee juice

Splash vermouth

2 lychees, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice add vodka, lychee juice and vermouth. Shake until chilled. Pour into 2 martini glasses and garnish with lychees.