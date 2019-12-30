Cancel Your Plans And Head To These Wild NYE Parties Around The Country

New Year’s Eve is just two days away and most of us still don’t know how we’re going to celebrate the dawn of 2020. We get it, New Year’s Eve party commitments are hard to make. It’s the last party of the year and the first party of the next. The night that sets the precedent for all the parties you’ll go to in the year — no, the whole decade! — to come. Okay, that might be overhyping things a little. There are a lot of good parties coming up. But the night certainly feels monumental, with only double-digit hours until the ball drops. If your plans just aren’t coming together or if staying in sounds a little slow, we’ve got your back. Here’s our list of the best New Year’s Eve parties around the country — perfect for anyone eager to ring in the new year decade by going big.