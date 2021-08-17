Foodbeast’s cooking competition show Kitchen League is getting its first official celebrity matchup this Thursday, teaming up with LG for the Kitchen League Homestyle Challenge where over the course of two hours viewers will get to help — or sabotage — either T-Pain or Olivia Culpo as they prepare homestyle meals that consist of a cocktail, appetizers, entree, and dessert. If you’re unfamiliar with Kitchen League, it’s not your average cooking competition. This one is live-streamed on Twitch and makes use of extensive audience participation where viewers can throw surprise challenges, tools, or ingredients the contestants’ way. The results are almost always blissfully chaotic (Uproxx’s Steve Bramucci remains undefeated in his quest for the coveted league belt).

This Thursday’s event will be hosted by Foodbeast Kitchen League’s Elie Ayrouth and T-Pain and Olivia Culpo will be assisted by and receive on-site coaching by HyperRPG’s Malika Lim and Chef Leon Brunson, respectively. While T-Pain is an easy crowd favorite because I mean c’mon, it’s T-Pain we’re talking about, Olivia Culpo has some serious kitchen skills. In addition to being a supermodel and actress, she’s also the owner of Back 40, a restaurant and bar in North Kingstown Rhode Island. So we’re willing to bet Culpo has the cocktail aspect of the competition locked in.

Of course, this is Kitchen League we’re talking about — anything is possible. Join in on the fun when Foodbeast’s Kitchen League Homestyle Challenge goes live this Thursday at Twitch.tv/foodbeast at 2 PM Pacific time.