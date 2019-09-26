We Asked Bartenders To Name The Cocktail Ingredients They’re Bored To Death Of

The cocktail renaissance of the last decade has given rise to wild bouts of creativity in the bartending world. From coast to coast, bartenders are inventing new and exciting drinks utilizing unique, previously unheard of ingredients. That doesn’t mean there aren’t tired trends and worn out fads, though. With so much innovation, it’s inevitable that bartenders would get burnt out on certain “hot” ingredients.

David Bliszcz, bartender at The Franklin in New Orleans is burned out on premade mixes.

“Listen to my man Bob Ross — ‘This is your world,’” he says. “House-made ingredients are personal and far superior in taste to pre-packaged mixes.”

But bottled mixes aren’t the only ingredients bartenders are bored of. So we asked our favorite bartenders to sound off on the most worn out, overrated cocktail ingredients right now. Their snarkiness didn’t disappoint.