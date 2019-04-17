Comedy Central/Uproxx

My Kinda Town is back, baby! This week, comedian Baron Vaughn fills us in on all the sights and flavors that make the city of Vancouver, British Colombia so widely beloved. Baron is perhaps best known for his role as Nwabudike “Bud” Bergstein on Grace and Frankie, but we have a feeling you’re going to be hearing a lot more of Baron’s particular brand of humor thanks to his new Comedy Central show The New Negroes (premiering this Friday, April 19th).

The New Negroes — starring Vaughn and Uproxx fav Open Mike Eagle — takes topical and socially aware comedy and mixes it with music and stand-up. This season’s musical sketches are set to include the talents of musicians like Danny Brown and MF Doom. Established stand-ups like Insecure’s Langston Kerman and comedian Shalewa Sharpe are also slated to appear.

In the lead up to Friday’s premiere, Vaughn supplied us with expert food suggestions and shared his favorite walking spots in Vancouver, B.C.. His answers offer great insight into why so many visitors fall for the northern city.

Where is the best place to grab a drink?

Gerard Lounge

Vancouver has its fair share of drinking spots from dives to swank, but there’s only one place that has the most random and entertaining celebrity sightings: Gerard Lounge at the Sutton Place Hotel. I don’t go for that reason though. I go for the sightings of people experiencing a sighting cuz I’m meta AF. I go to see people try to do the math of why Tom Cruise and Samuel L Jackson are in here next to that table full of other people that they’ll have to remember to IMDB when they get home.

Delight and confusion go great with whiskey.