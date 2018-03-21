Pornhub Will Pay You Serious Money To Study Sex

UPROXX

I remember in college thinking how I wish I could just major in something that came a lot more naturally than journalism. While my degree is finally paying off, I would probably have loved to take Pornhub’s latest offer to study sex for a $25,000 scholarship. That’s right, people are getting broken off for studying how people get broken off.

The scholarship — the Pornhub Grant for Sexual Wellness — is part of the relaunch of the company’s Sexual Wellness Center, and will be awarded to one faculty member at an accredited college for overseeing undergraduate students as they develop a project on whatever they’d like to study on the sultry subject. According to Pornhub’s news release, the Sexual Wellness Center is looking for what would give their site a “better user experience.” The site isn’t only looking to increase usership (no problems there), they are also looking to genuinely understand “everything from the biological to the social components of sex” so they can implement new practices to create “happier and healthier sex lives” for their users.

Both medical doctors and mental wellness doctors write articles for the site’s Sexual Wellness Center, so this is nothing new, and… in a way… makes visiting the site more of an intellectual practice than anything else.

The scholarship is the second of its kind, the first, in 2015, being more female friendly (*giggle*), as it was awarded to women in STEM fields. University signoff is required to receive the grant — as there could be legal issues involved because of the site’s content — but the rest of the application is relatively straightforward.

You just have to get creative and use your head…