Our Review Of Raw Garden, The Apple Of The California Weed Scene

Until fairly recently, cannabis hasn’t exactly been presented with the most minimalist of aesthetics. Most products in the marketplace look as if they’re thirst trapping stoners with extravagant color schemes and bawdy graphics. While the industry has stepped out of the shadows, the branding is still in neighborhood weed dealer mode — shout out to attention-grabbing strain names like Durban Poison and Chemical Cat Piss.

But what about the people who like things neat and simple? The stoners who are looking for a cleanly-designed cannabis experience? Who’s making cannabis for the Apple nerds?

Enter Raw Garden, a California cannabis brand that approaches weed from the sort of farm-first, artisanal vantage point you’d expect from wine cultivars and wraps its products in minimalist packaging, featuring little more than a silhouette of a cannabis sprout. Even more Apple-ish, when you puff from a Raw Garden vape the logo illuminates — just like an old MacBook. But a Steve Jobsian design-bent isn’t what makes Raw Garden the most appealing to cannabis consumers, the award-winning strains and unique flavors are the primary draws.

To date, Raw Garden has produced 839 different strains, with a new drop launching every week. That sounds excessive. Especially in an industry where the longstanding reputation of certain strains still does more to appeal to the average consumer than farming practices and sleek aesthetics. (For evidence of this, ask any budtender how often customers inquire about the famous “Skywalker Kush.”)

“There’s a phenomenal capacity for aromatic diversity in the cannabis plant,” says Raw Garden’s Director of Product Khalid Al-Naser when asked about the brand’s unique approach. “Raw Garden wants to bring that diversity to our customers. These aromas are a result of terpenes and other aromatic compounds that also impact the effect that cannabis has when consumed. This ability for the plant to create aromatic diversity leads to a subsequently wide range of flavors and nuanced effects for consumers.”

In other words, if you’re all about the flavor profile of your cannabis and take your terpenes seriously, Raw Garden is your jam. The company’s product line includes extracts they call “Live Sauce” and “Live Resin,” which are both made from flash-frozen flowers and come in two different consistencies, something called Refined Live Resin Diamonds (more on this in a bit), and refined resin THC cartridges and pens. Because the brand is constantly rotating through strains, we were a bit puzzled on how to conduct a review — recognizing that the strains we tried might not be available when you read this. So instead of focusing on a specific strain and the high it offers, we’re going to review the overall experience of the product form factors instead.