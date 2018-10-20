Haunted House Employees Share The Scariest And Most Insane Things They’ve Ever Seen

Shutterstock

Haunted houses are often scarier than horror movies because it’s difficult to suspend belief when confronted with chainsaw-wielding thrill seekers in real life. Grown men are known to lose their minds and turn into weeping little boys when confronted with scary clowns, and employees often bear the physical brunt of the resulting terror.

One of the darkest corners of the internet, Reddit, just happens to be teeming with people who have worked as seasonal haunted house employees. Bartenders and strip club employees have seen some sh*t, but haunted house employees observe customers at their most primal. They were all to eager to discuss the most insane things they’ve ever seen, and these are their tales:

Pinkseaglass gets the ball rolling with bodily-function madness:

“One of the guys in charge would dress as Jason. Huge dude, really tall, and really into the character. He’d silently sneak up on people all the time and loom over them. Years ago, this one girl turned to look at him, and while all her friends ran screaming, she went white, paused a moment, and then puked. Stared for another second, and then went running.”

Ctrm5336 reveals the risks of bodily injury in this line of work: