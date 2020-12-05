A terrible thing happened in January of 1920. The National Prohibition Act (or the Volstead Act) was enacted and made the distillation, importation, and distribution of alcoholic beverages (except for medicinal spirits) illegal. Naturally, this led to organized crime and bootlegging. You can’t ask a whole county to give up their whiskeys, gins, and brandies out of the blue. Inexplicably, this dark chapter in US history lasted for thirteen years before finally being overturned on December 5th, 1933. To pay homage to that bright day in American history (prohibitions deserve to fail, see: weed, mushrooms, MDMA, etc.), we celebrate Repeal Day every year. By drinking a lot of whiskey. If you want to set it off, the best way to honor this important date is to drink some particularly potent whisk(e)y, the way they did it when hooch was banned. To help you find the best and strongest expressions to sip and mix with, we went to the professionals for help. A handful of our favorite bartenders told us their favorite high-proof whiskeys to drink on Repeal Day. Check them all out below and hoist a dram to the end of Prohibition.

George T. Stagg View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel lord (@dlord1055) Brooks Cloud, founder and managing partner of Proof Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup in Decatur, Georgia If I’m picking a high-proof whiskey to drink on Repeal Day, I’m cracking open a bottle of George T. Stagg, no doubt. It has a great peppery spice, sweet caramel, and subtle maple flavors that make it perfect for sipping. Knob Creek Single Barrel Reserve https://www.instagram.com/p/CAHIuxlHAKs/ Stefan Huebner, co-owner and head mixologist at Dot Dot Dot in Charlotte, North Carolina Knob Creek Single Barrel or Booker’s will give you a nice 120 proof bourbon. For something more in-style, to pay homage to the old style of distilling, try Rittenhouse Rye, Old Overholt Rye, or even Old Tub Bottled-in-Bond.

Writer’s Picks: Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition View this post on Instagram A post shared by DrunkRaconteur (@georgekoshy) If you’re going to lift a glass to the anniversary of the end of Prohibition in America, why not go with a whisky made to honor it? Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition is 100 proof, bold, brash, and filled with subtle spices, sweet vanilla, and dried fruits. Perfect on its own but shines in Prohibition-era cocktails like the ward eight, old fashioned, or a classic highball.