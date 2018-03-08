Restaurants Are Suddenly Having Trouble Finding Kitchen Staffers Because The Weed Industry Pays So Well

#Marijuana #Food
Senior Contributor
03.08.18

UPROXX/Unsplash/Khachik Simonian

Food and weed are inextricably entwined imaginations, naturally the same is true economically. After all, where goes legal weed, so goes McDonald’s sales. But it’s easy to forget marijuana is an illegal industry shifting to a legal one. We’re at the end of a prohibition and that is always going to create interesting new problems. When a state legalizes marijuana, it ripples across the entirety of the state, from the criminal justice system to, it turns out, fine dining.

Restaurants in Colorado are reporting a severe labor shortage, which they claim is thanks to legal marijuana. The Denver Post has a long piece about the struggles of the local restaurant industry, but the problem, fundamentally, is pretty simple. You can get paid more for less demanding work cutting bud, so why work in a kitchen?

Entry-level bud trimmers make $12-15 an hour, but speedy cutters can earn upward of $20, according to cannarecruiter.com. This compares with average of $12.83 per hour paid to line and prep cooks — still above minimum wage, but considering the physical demands of kitchen work, many people choose jobs that don’t require them to perform near-constant aerobic feats in a windowless, 90-degree room.

Colorado restauranteurs also note that low unemployment and rising business is a factor. But to some degree, saying the marijuana industry is to blame looks past what the entire restaurant industry has been unwilling to discuss for a while. Working the back of the house is a miserable, underpaying job, and a labor shortage was probably inevitable.

Uproxx / Getty

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marijuana#Food
TAGSCannibusFOODMARIJUANAWEED

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP