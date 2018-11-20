Getty Image

Stop your Thanksgiving prep immediately. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention have sent out a warning about an E. coli contamination for romaine lettuce. Because the CDC hasn’t named a common grower or supplier, all brands are suspect. Yes, you heard that right, all brands! Whether you purchase whole heads of romaine, hearts, bags or boxes of pre-cut lettuce, or salad mixes that contain romaine, throw it out immediately — even baby romaine isn’t safe. It’s not too late to save your Thanksgiving dinner.

As of now, 31 people have been infected with the outbreak across 11 states, and 13 of those people have since been hospitalized, one of which developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially life-threating form of kidney failure, CNN reports. The 31 people who have become infected reside across California, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusettes, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Wisconsin, so if you live in one of these states chuck out that romaine immediately.

Michael Droke, a partner at the international law firm Dorsey & Whitney — which focuses on agriculture and cooperative law in the food and agriculture industries — warns “A recall of this magnitude especially during the holiday week will impact not only romaine but other leafy green vegetables such as spinach. Retailers will be pulling romaine and possibly all other lettuce/leafy green from their shelves until the source is found.”

This will no doubt affect your Thanksgiving dinner, and while the CDC hasn’t issued any warnings about spinach or any other leafy greens, it’s best to err on the side of caution and just eat 50 servings of stuffing. Because of the high-stress nature of the holidays, make sure you pass on this information to everyone you know.