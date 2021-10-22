Our Scotch Herbed Honey Smash Is The Ideal Cocktail For Mucky Weather

As fall settles in, citrus, honey, and herbs are starting to dominate the cocktail vibe. While it’s not quite hot toddy season yet, it’s veering pretty close. So we’re mixing up a favorite of mine this time of year, the Herbed Honey Smash.

The heart of this cocktail is a honeyed Highland whisky, Aberfeldy. The whisky is built to highlight honeyed hues in the glass, which makes it perfect for mixing honey and herbal cocktails this time of year.

This cocktail is bright, herbaceous, and full of single malt goodness. What more can you ask for as the leaves fall and rain pitter-patters outside? Let’s get shaking!