At this point, the sexy Halloween costume is a holiday institution. Pretty much any character or profession or object you can think of has been made into a teensy tiny outfit. Sexy Marvin the Martian? Yep. Sexy Shrek? Uh-huh. Sexy poop emoji? Obvi. There’s even a sexy costume that represents being ghosted by someone, which works well for Halloween on multiple levels.
As the sexy costume industry grows, it calls attention to both how fetishized and how policed female sexuality continues to be in our society. To better understand the debate around dressing as a slutty pencil or naughty nurse for the night, especially in light of #MeToo, we turned to Sovereign Syre — a successful podcaster, stand up comedian, and adult film actress. As someone who has spent the past decade curating sexual desire, Syre obviously has unique insight into the situation, and we value that. We also admire her intellect, which she currently puts to good use as an amateur historian and co-host of Ill Repute, a podcast that reframes the narratives of some of history’s most noteworthy women.
Does the issue of sexy costumes come up again year after year? Yes. But in 2018 it’s a complicated topic that deserves scrutiny, and as the following discussion points out in no uncertain terms, talking about it isn’t enough. It’s time to start examining the individual costumes less and the systems that make them so fraught more.
Ok. Sexy costumes. Let’s get into it.
It’s like in Japan how salary men are allowed to get drunk because the tension of the job is such that anything that you say or do while you’re drunk you’re excused from in Japanese culture, because you have to have an escape valve for really rigid norms. I feel like Halloween is the one time a year when girls get to be a ho.
You know what I mean? It’s the one time of year when girls are sort of allowed to be a ho without any real repercussions. I’m very uncomfortable about taking that away from women. I feel like we’ve all worked so hard to have any kind of freedom. There is this weird backward thinking of ”That’s demeaning” or “super degrading.” It’s like don’t tell women how to women.
The whole point of feminism is liberating, it’s not abolishing liberation. It’s liberating people from patriarchal structures.
The initial pushback seemed to be against women dressing in sexy costumes to seek the approval of men.
And my thing is like, so? And? What’s wrong with male attention? I’m worried about men. If you think a girl’s dirty for having sex with men, what does that say about yourself? You think men are horrible? You think men make women poisoned? Every dick that touches them just destroys them?
It makes me ask “Why wouldn’t you want male attention?” People who are in control and have power? That would be a very smart decision. It may be uncomfortable for people, but, of course, people want to curtsey before those in power. And why wouldn’t a heterosexual woman that’s sexually available, why wouldn’t she want to get the attention of males because one of them she might wanna have sex with?
It doesn’t happen with all men, but she wants to attract men because she might wanna have sex with one of them. I think that’s where it gets a little fuzzy for people. It’s this idea that if you’re dressing for men that you’re dressing for all of them. But no. You’re dressing for the one that you want to fuck eventually.
“As someone who has spent the past decade curating sexual desire…”
“As someone who has spent the past decade licking snatch and getting banged on camera for money…”
This article is hilarious by the way. The writer attempts all this pseudo-intellectual discussion points, and Sovereign is just like “uh yeah no, so what? It’s halloween.” Great read lol.
We read that as a person being willing to say the truth that social media doesn’t often allow nuance for. You somehow found it to be a reason we wouldn’t pub this article? Feels odd.
“Great read lol.”
“I had to scan this article because taking it in and thinking about it scared me. You see, it scared me because I am worried about my own interactions with women. I’m ashamed of the comments I made when I was young. I’m obsessing over the times I looked a little too long at a beautiful woman in a Halloween costume and she turned away. What did I do? Was she scared? I am scared that I made her feel scared. I am thinking about the moments in bars where I fumbled in my approach and made a woman uncomfortable or annoyed. I’m scared because I’m mentally going over every sexual encounter I’ve ever had and I’m worried that someone might have been too drunk or I pushed just a little too hard. I’m worried that I thought she was having fun and then didn’t pay attention to the signals that she wasn’t. I’m worried there are times I don’t even remember when I was shitty to a woman. But that she does, and she’s carried it around for years, a trauma that I inflicted and haven’t thought about since. Have I put a cut onto someone’s life that has scarred over? Mostly healed but still slightly painful to the touch?
And I’m worried when women talk about dismantling the patriarchy because I already feel so powerless. How can they say they want to take the little bit I still have away? If I am the one who had the opportunities and power, why do I feel so small? I’m terrified of change, of the unknown, of the possibility that things could get worse for me. Look, I don’t want women to be subjugated. I am a nice person if you knew me. I have been kind to women, I promise. Or at least I think I have. At least I thought I was. Was I? I don’t want to subjugate women, but I am afraid that their power will be over me. I am afraid. I am afraid. I am afraid.
And I cannot read this and take it in because if I think too much about this, I might feel something about how women feel, what they go through, and it might make me feel like they are looking at me. And it might hurt. And if I feel something like that, the hurt, the shame, the responsibility, I might cry. And men aren’t supposed to cry. Men aren’t supposed to listen to women. And this, hurts me inside in a way that I cannot put my finger on because I am a part of, and also victim of, the same gender system that has told me a woman can’t talk about her sexuality and a man can’t feel. And because of this unfairness, because of this pain that I cannot name and I cannot find and I cannot see but I can feel, I will call the writer stupid and the expert a whore and I will hurt them before even listening to their words, because if I name that feeling, it might bring even more feeling. And I can’t do that. That would hurt me. So I’ll hurt them! It’s kill or be killed.
SO lol. L*O*L. Laughing out loud. Just laughing and laughing and laughing until you are so used to the sound that you don’t recognize when it shifts into sobs. They sound a lot alike, laughs and sobs. Haha. Lol. Lol. I’m here. Do hear me? Do you see me? I’m laughing, I swear. Laughing. Lol.
Loooooooooooooooool. Stick to lists about food, Allison. Psychoanalysis isn’t your strong suit. Lol!
“This article is hilarious by the way. The writer attempts all this pseudo-intellectual discussion points, and Sovereign is just like “uh yeah no, so what? It’s halloween.” Great read lol.”
“This article is too long and nuanced for me to read, so I am going to make some assumptions based on what I skimmed and then try to present myself as someone disinterested in a thoughtful discussion. “
Oh come on! I can write about so much more than food! Like zombies who eat human flesh! No. Wait. Still sort of food. Or at least eating related. Hmmm.
Well, I’ll come up with something. Just you wait. I’ve got a lot of suits up these suit sleeves. So many that I could open up a suit store! That’s another strong suit I have. Taste in suits. Man, I’ve got a lot of suits, raisin. Some would say too many strong suits. But I say, can never have enough suits! A lady has to have suits for business meetings and such. Suit City, that’s what I’ll call it. Got a lot of dreams, my friend. Gotta always have dreams.
I need my “sex experts” to have at least 1 million Instagram followers to take them seriously.
@Whatitiz73 I would be fascinated to learn what DOES qualify as a sex expert and whether that pertains to other fields. Like if we called one of our film or TV critics a film or TV expert, would that irk you? Or are you trying to scorn someone whose ideas don’t resonate with you for some reason.
FWIW, last time we had college professors and PhDs and people still focused on their creditials.
That is exactly my point, she isn’t an expert. As I have said before, having a podcast or a tight 5 at the club doesn’t qualify you as an expert.
She is a porn star that you labeled an expert and hence I need my pornstars to have a million followers to take them seriously.
I think things like this would be less likely to be dismissed if actual experts were used. Then again, this really isn’t a serious debate anyone besides the lunatic fringe is having.
So, expertise is based on how many people want to see pictures of you?
And I remember you had PHDs and actual academics last time but you mixed in random comedians and social media personalities with less than academic opinions that killed any reasonable debate.
I think expert is having done the work to really understand an issue and she has done that. The fact that she also acts in adult films adds to her insight, if anything.
And this isn’t really a fringe thing. People are talking about sexy costumes often these days. It’s a conversation people want to have (I can show you pageview numbers since the story launched an hour ago, if you want).
If you say so. Being an adult film actress totally resonates with the average woman and what is on her mind. People freaking out about a costume on Twitter is not a debate.
I’d rather see the numbers on the past 50 Cardi B articles.
Get your page views but I don’t think people are clicking because they care about the debate. They saw “sex expert” and said “that will do” as they mentally start checking out on the work day.
I need my “commenters” to have at least 50 post a week reflecting their factual attribution error to take them seriously.