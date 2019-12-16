From Sipping Sake To Slipping Into An Onsen — What To Do In Shikoku, Japan

Traveling on high-speed bullet trains through Japan’s cultural, structural, and natural wonders has been on my bucket list for as long as I can remember. For years, I’d look at Instagram images of the gorgeous, pink cherry blossoms or intricate temple designs or bowls of steamy tonkatsu ramen and hate everyone who visited the island nation without me. I was supposed to be on that trip eating sushi! When is it my turn? This fall, I finally got my chance. I took a trip to Shikoku — the smallest of the eight Japanese islands, full of incredibly scenic hiking trails, rivers, temples, shrines, and small-town feels. This is a quainter, quieter Japan. Sure, Tokyo is a must-visit, but if you’re in search of a road-less-traveled, ultra-local feel, you’ll love these experiences in Shikoku.

1. Make Your Own Paper at Inochō Paper Museum I’m not much of a visual artist. In fact, I hate making art. I don’t like small objects I have to hold gingerly and I don’t like making game-time decisions with permanent markers. But paper making? I could get into that. At this paper making workshop in Kochi’s Agawa district, I was able to put my art biases aside to learn how to make Tosa washi, a kind of traditional paper specific to this region. You basically wade your hands through a bunch of gooey water filled with raw paper materials, collect the pulp into a bamboo frame, wait for it to thicken, and then press it on to a drying rack. As it dries, you head into their garden to collect small flowers and stems, press them onto your Pinterest-esque creation, and let it dry into new, DIY stationery. It’s the sort of calming, quiet artisanal experience that forces you to slow down a little. 2. Sip Sake at An Old Sake Brewery The oldest sake maker in the Tokushima prefecture (dating back to 1804), The Honke Matsuura Sake Brewing Factory in Naruto is legitimately owned by former pirates. From stealing treasure to creating a sake named one of the top 10 in the world? Talk about a glow up. Here, you can learn about the production of sake, taste some samples, and hang out with an adorable tour guide who kept showing us a picture of his sake in The Blade Runner. My parents have never been as proud of anything I’ve accomplished as much as my new sake friend was of this cameo. Admission is free but a reservation is required!

3. Visit the Himeji Castle View this post on Instagram #himejicastle #himeji #castle🏰 #япония #япония🇯🇵 #ниппон #nippon #japan #japan🇯🇵 #japanphoto #japanculture #япониярядом #japanlover #japantour #japantourism #belovedjapan #японцы #японки #японскаякультура #sunrise🌅 A post shared by Japan | Япония (@beloved_japan) on Nov 20, 2019 at 12:11pm PST Himeji is one of the most elegant castles you’ll find in Japan. It was also featured in the James Bond movie You Only Live Twice, which is very cool. It was never destroyed by war, natural disaster, or fire, so it’s preserved as one of the original twelve castles in the country. When I approached the picturesque, white behemoth of a structure, I was amazed by its size and then immediately bewildered by how tiny each staircase is. Trying to climb all the way up to the top to see the view, my 5’4 body kept having to crouch down in order to avoid being concussed by a ceiling. What is this, a castle for ants? Fun fact: there’s some crazy ghost story surrounding this castle’s well, but you’ll have to ask a local guide to tell you. They told me I can’t spill the tea. 4. Take A Dip in a 5-Star Onsen Staying at Wanoyado Hotel Iyaonsen was incredible. Getting to Wanoyado Hotel Iyaonsen was insane. After winding through tiny, narrow Shikoku mountainous roads in a torrential downpour, listening to a bunch of girls scream, “I really didn’t feel like dying today!” we finally arrived to this incredibly scenic 5-star hotel — the only hotel in Iya Valley, in fact. The hotel rooms are a mix of Western and traditional Japanese style (Ryukyu tatami mats on the floor), and it has its own private, natural onsen (a Japanese hot spring/bath). You take a private cable car down to get to the onsen, which feels quite luxurious but also like you may plummet to your death. I’ll never forget my 7 AM misty morning onsen soak with a bunch of naked strangers, watching the rainfall on the yellow, red, and green hillsides.