Despite that fact that the majority of travelers are women, and many of those women are opting to take solo sojourns, we’ve noticed a strange (and annoying and patronizing and maybe even sexist) pattern in gift guides and how-tos geared toward female travelers. There’s no shortage of tips (even books) on traveling safely as a woman. And that has bled over into the world of gift guides: instead of offering the best travel tech and gear on the market, many guides geared toward women are all about safety.

If the typical gift guide is to be believed, women need to stock up on safety equipment as if a backpacking trip to Rome is akin to entering a war zone: satellite phones, crossbody purses, clothing that can hide 17 passports, door stops fortified with alarms (not joking). Not that some of the gear isn’t useful, but women want gadgets and fun things, too. You know, stuff that will actually be useful when you’re not spending every waking minute fending off attackers. When doing some last-minute shopping for your significant other, child, parent, friend, partner, acquaintance, person-you-barely-know, second-time Bumble date, remember: chances are she’s already done the safety research. Instead, get her excited about her trip with these inspired gifts of adventure.

Tumi London Roll-Top Backpack, $425

When it comes to lightweight travel, sometimes you just don’t want to bother with a rolling suitcase, but you also don’t want to lug around a backcountry pack that makes you look like you’re preparing to spend four days in the Mount Hood wilderness.

The solution? Tumi’s London roll-top backpack. Style meets function: this bag is water resistant, made of super-tough nylon and leather, with a pouch for your laptop (and tablet and chargers), a large main compartment, and several zippered compartments. You can easily pack enough for a long weekend and then some. Bonus: the London comes with a tracer which, if registered, allows you to recover your lost bag. -Lisa Dunn

