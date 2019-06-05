Fly To Ireland For $100 And More Summer Travel Deals

Pexels

The high season of travel is here. The next few months are going to see some of the highest prices of the year. However, all is not lost. You can still find great cheap flights and summer travel deals if you know where to look.

Counter-high-season sales are starting to pop up all over the industry. Case in point, there are flights to Europe for around $100 each way alongside flights to Asia for under $200 one-way. Hotels are offering steep summer discounts to get you to stay with them when you hit the road. And last minute summer packages with travel companies are always going to be the best play, as those companies strain to fill the last few slots.

We’ve compiled some of the best deals right now below. These are the cheapest flights, sweetest hotel rates, and steepest travel package discounts online this week.

TOP THREE DEALS OF THE WEEK:

FLY TO DUBLIN FOR $100 EACH WAY WITH NORWEGIAN

Our top deal of the week is a killer price on a trip to Ireland. Starting in October, you’ll be able to snag one-way flights to Dublin, Ireland from the East Coast for as little as $100 with Norwegian. That comes with a carry-on and in-flight entertainment but no food. So grab a snack and carry it on to save cash.

FLY TO OSAKA JAPAN FOR $166 EACH WAY WITH AIRASIA

The second best deal this week is a cheap flight from Honolulu to Osaka, Japan. AirAsia is running non-stop flights this summer for as little as $166 each way. That’s an incredibly cheap flight. Plus, once you’re in East Asia, you can book more AirAsia flights around the region for as little as $15 each way.

SAVE UP TO 45% OFF HOTELS WITH HOTELS.COM THIS SUMMER

Hotel booking site Hotels.com is running great deals all summer. Simply browse their hotel deals and find the perfect accommodation option with the best discount between now and the 4th of July. It’s really that easy to save anywhere from 15 to 45 percent off room rates this summer.

