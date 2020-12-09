What Is Swyp And Is It Really The TikTok Of Porn?

Swyp is a mobile-only porn site created by porn tube giant YouPorn, which bills itself, essentially, as the TikTok of porn. It’s not really that. Oh don’t get us wrong, opening up the site instantly takes you to a seemingly endless stream of random low-res awkwardly edited videos, but Swyp’s comparisons to TikTok — aside from some swiping functionality — really end there.

According to YouPorn’s press release, Swyp has “a similar look and feel to TikTok in terms of functionality, presenting users with a wide array of full-screen video previews to pique their interest simply by swiping down on their mobile screen… while users swipe, they teach our machine learning technology what kind of content they are into, and the choices being fed to the user ultimately become more personalized and tailored to their desires the more they use.”

So basically, Swyp wants to keep a profile on all your masturbation kinks. That sounds… fun?

Swyp’s website, which shows up in your browser history as “YouPorn,” not the less discreet “Swyp,” has a simple launch button that will instantly feed you random porn clips. Some of them seem to be user-generated, while a good percentage of them are totally studio produced. Swiping up will take you to the next video, swiping down will take you to a previous video, and swiping from right to left will take you to the full video clip. But nothing on Swyp is any different than the type of content you would find on any free porn tube site.

A porn platform with a catered stream of user-generated content that is easy to instantly access is a smart idea, it takes the searching aspect out of porn. It’s also why OnlyFans exists. And while we’re happy to spend hours scrolling through random TikTok videos or even Netflix, HBOMax and Hulu looking for something to finally settle on watching, we suspect people don’t have quite that same tendency with porn.

Regardless, the app is far from being the TikTok of porn. If I can’t watch porn set to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” I refuse to watch it! What people love about TikTok is how completely random the content can often be, you can discover some truly weird and wonderful things on the app and the platform has been responsible for some of our favorite viral moments of the year. Like everything that people love, TikTok has also built a big enough audience that there is a subsection of users who have already found ways to utilize the app (which doesn’t allow nudity) to find and create sexy masturbation worthy content. It’s why the 600k member r/TikTokNSFW subreddit exists, and it’s why “TikTok porn” will yield thousands of results on popular porn tube sites like YouPorn.

So, in a way, isn’t TikTok is already the TikTok of porn?