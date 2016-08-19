Why Isn’t Taco Bell’s Best Menu Item Available In The U.S.?

Shutterstock

Listen up, Taco Bell, because we’ve got a small problem: There’s an item on your menu that’s been a rousing success in the U.K., Canada, Japan, and all over Latin America. This illustrious item goes by many names — from the exotic Papas Supreme to the simple Loaded Fries — and it sounds absolutely delicious, because what could be better than an order of fries topped with a smattering of all our favorite Taco Bell ingredients? Who doesn’t love nacho fries? But wait, why sounds instead of tastes? Oh, that’s right: For some reason, nacho fries aren’t available in the USA. You know we like fries, right?

Check out what the rest of the world is feasting on and try not to get jealous:

In Japan, loaded fries come with cheddar and nacho cheese, beef, sour cream, and green onions. Taco Bell Guatemala has an entire fry menu, and Latin American Taco Bell locations serve up “Papas Supreme.” In Chile, in addition to loaded fries, there’s even a burrito stuffed with fries. Taco Bell in Canada serves Fries Supreme, Cheesy Fries, and Chili Cheese Fries.

An entire fry menu? Sounds like an artery-clogging goldmine that could sustain the franchise for a literal eternity (or until whatever moment the sun decides to expand and burn us all to a crisp). So why don’t we have them here yet? Why has Taco Bell never gotten into the potato game stateside? Why, Big Nacho, have you forsaken us?