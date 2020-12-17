As we barrel towards the holidays, you’re probably planning on stocking up on bourbon, Scotch, rye, and other styles of whiskey. And while we’d never tell you not to do that (we love whiskey!), we would urge you not to forget about rum. Especially dark rum. Dark rums — with all of their caramelized sugar, sweet tropical, and vanilla-spice-inflected flavor notes — are actually perfect for this time of year. And like whiskey, the well-aged stuff is ideal for sipping over a single ice cube. Jeremy Duffy, bar manager at Arvada Tavern in Arvada, Colorado has simple parameters when looking for a winter rum. “When I’m looking for a rum to sip on this time of year,” he says, “I just look for something unique and flavorful. Same as any time of year, really.” That seems straightforward enough. But which “unique and flavorful” rums are worth your money right now? We asked 10 of our favorite bartenders to shout out their picks for the best dark rums to drink neat as winter settles in.

Foursquare 12-Year-Old

Brandon "Habi" Habenstein, beverage director at The Kitchen & Bar at Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown, Kentucky The world of rums is akin to the wild west, with little to no oversight or regulation. One brand changing that and bringing the best rums available to the market is Foursquare Rum Distillery. With no additives, this is how rum was meant to be produced. No color, no sugar, no filtration, these rums are outstanding. If you see Foursquare on the label you can feel safe buying any expression, but their dated single blends are a good place to start. One of the best bottlings is Foursquare 12, finished in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd use bourbon barrels. Santa Teresa 1796

Chelsea Napper, bar manager at Yūgen in Chicago, Illinois I love Santa Teresa 1796 for sipping. It feels like a warm hug on a chilly Chicago morning. Santa Teresa uses the Solera method, blending rums aging four to 35 years. On the palate, there are always notes of warm vanilla and fudge: the perfect combo for winter in my opinion.

Goslings Family Reserve Old Rum

Matteo Frazzoni, head bartender at Bonefish Bar & Grill in Bermuda Goslings Family Reserve Old Rum is crafted from the same blend as the original Goslings Black Seal Rum, a staple in Bermudian culture and diet. Aged longer in oak barrels, the flavor is perfect for fall, reminiscent of a fine cognac. Being a millennial and a bartender for the best part of a decade, I undoubtedly recommend enjoying this Family Reserve Old Rum neat. Who says you can't teach a new dog old tricks? Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black

Andy Printy, beverage director at Chao Baan in St. Louis Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still by Ministry of Rum is the most complex dark rum I've ever had. Tons of dark molasses and light baking spice combine with the open fermentation's wild yeast for all the funk you can handle. It startles your palate with rich molasses and cocoa nib, then graduates into light allspice and masterful funkiness. It's best neat, as when you drop the temperature on this one, you lose a lot of what makes it so magical.