It doesn’t matter where you live in the United States, signs of winter are everywhere. The weather has gone from chilly to cold, the days are uncomfortably short, and the holidays are upon us. It’s a great time to crack open a “winter” beer. Or three. First, what exactly is a winter beer? Traditionally, bocks and winter warmers (with high ABVs) make up a majority of “winter beers.” But we can also throw porters, stouts, Christmas beers, and pretty much anything filled with pumpkin or pumpkin pie spices (cloves, nutmeg, ginger, allspice, cinnamon) in the mix. Compared to summer and fall beers, they’re usually darker, bolder, stronger, and more flavorful. To find the winter beers that don’t get enough shine, we went to the experts for help. We asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their picks for the most underrated winter beers for December 2020.

Southern Tier Old Man Winter

Erin Gowdy, bartender at Paul's Landing in St. Petersburg, Florida

Southern Tier just came out with their Old Man Winter beer, so it's currently lesser known than many other seasonal beers. It has great winter flavors like subtle smoky malts, dark chocolate, and just a hint of bitterness — like the old man himself.

Flying Dog Family Drama

Seth Falvo, bartender at The Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach, Florida

It's easy to see how a pilsner can get lost in the mix during the winter – the summertime staple can feel out of place among barrel-aged stouts and Christmas ales. Perhaps that's why Flying Dog's Family Drama Imperial Pilsner doesn't get nearly enough love, especially as a winter beer. As with any great pilsner, the sweet maltiness and hop spiciness are perfectly balanced, and this one has plenty of baking spice throughout the finish as well. Despite how smooth and drinkable this beer is, it packs quite a punch at 8.4% ABV, which is a plus if your uncle decides to start talking politics during holiday gatherings.

Writer's Picks: Boulevard Snow & Tell

This oak-aged Scotch ale is big, bold, and full of roasted malts, sweet vanilla, and seasonal spices. It's the perfect warmer for a cold winter night.