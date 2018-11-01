



UPROXX

In less than a week the U.S. will hold midterm elections, the outcome of which will have consequences for years to come. We at Uproxx believe it’s time to treat voting as an act of rebellion and for millennials and Gen Z-ers to defend our country by voting for our beliefs. But if, you know, all of…this isn’t incentive enough to vote, there are some companies out there trying to make getting to the polls easier and to encourage you to exercise your civic duty.

Once you find your polling place, here’s how various businesses are trying to make voting on Tuesday, November 6th a little easier this year.

Lyft and Uber are making it easier to get to the polls.

There are some caveats to this promotion. Lyft is teaming up with nonprofits like Vote.org and Nonprofit Vote to distribute 50 percent off promo codes for rides to the polls. Additionally, they’re offering free rides to underserved communities with help from Voto Latino, League of Women Voters, local Urban League chapters, and more.

Uber similarly partnered with nonprofits to give free rides to underserved communities, and they’re offering $10 off a single ride to the polls.

Contiki will help you travel.

One young voter will be the winner of a free trip with Contiki Travel Tours, a tour company serving 18 to 35-year-old travelers. All you have to do is vote (on Tuesday, November 6th!!!) and post a picture of your “I Voted” sticker to Instagram using the hashtag #VoteWithNoRegrets. If you win, you also receive a $1,000 airline credit to help you get to your destination (and back, depending on the outcome of election day).

Patagonia is shutting down its stores.

Patagonia has been outspoken about the Trump administration in the past, and now they’re part of a 150-company coalition that is giving their employees time off to vote on election day. (Which is NOVEMBER 6TH!!!) Patagonia is taking it a little further, however, and is not just giving their employees a few hours. They’re shutting down all their stores for the day, in the hopes that we’ll all vote, too.

A nonprofit will feed you pizza if your polling place is slow.

Long lines at the polls have been a serious problem for years now. Thanks to stringent (and targeted) voter ID laws, gerrymandering and the strategic shuttering of polling places in historically black and marginalized communities, it’s not unheard of for some people to wait for hours just to cast their ballots. Which is why Pizza to the Polls is making sure citizens with long waits are getting fed. You can donate money and report slow lines, and those behind the initiative will have hot and fresh ‘za delivered before you can say, “Democracy.”

Saxby’s in Philly will give you a free smoothie or coffee.

Strictly speaking, offering free stuff in exchange for voting in a federal election is a no-no, so Saxby’s, a Philadelphia-area chain, is offering either a free coffee or smoothie on election day. (ELECTION DAY IS TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6, AND YOU SHOULD VOTE.) At first, Saxby’s required an “I voted” sticker to take advantage of the promotion, but now anybody can walk in and grab a freebie. That said, you should vote. You’ll feel better as you suck down a nice cup of black coffee.

Wildfang is having watch parties if you need solidarity and a safe space.

Because this is such an important (and nerve-wracking) election (on Tuesday, November 6th), it’s important to take extra care with yourself, and Wildfang is delivering on that front.

The feminist clothing brand—which famously raised $250,000 for RAICES with their “I Really Care” jacket—is getting involved in the political process again. This time, they’re hosting a “She Came, She Saw, She F*cking Voted” watch party at their downtown Portland location and hosting additional events in New York, Los Angeles, and Seattle, where participants can get free massages and participate in guided meditation. Entry is free. There will be free snacks and drinks (beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages), and 100 percent of bar tips and 1 percent of sale proceeds go to She Should Run.