Brooke Williamson Previews ‘Top Chef’ And Teaches Us How To Make Biscuits

Every so often it happens as a food or entertainment writer that you go to a meeting or an event that won’t become important until later. So it was a few months back at Sundance, where I attended a cooking demo at the Chase Sapphire Lounge on Main Street in Park City hosted by Top Chef Season 15 winner Brooke Williamson.

At the time, me getting to eat biscuits and lobster gravy on a cold day was pretty great for me, but maybe not so thrilling for you, the reader. But now, with Top Chef returning this Thursday (for “All Stars LA”), and everyone cooped up indoors trying to cook for themselves and their families, suddenly Top Chef content is much more current and a fresh recipe to try out isn’t so bad. Williamson also reminded me that I’d nicknamed her “Biscuits” in my power rankings right after her biscuit demo. So you know, synergy.

First, the show. This season, Top Chef‘s seventeenth, will be the second all-stars season (see also, season 8 in 2010, won by Richard Blais), though every season seems to bring back a few familiar faces, so maybe it’s more accurate to say this is their second all all-stars season.

Anyway. Here’s the list of contestants:

Eric Adjepong (Season 16: Kentucky) Nicknames: Ghana, Thesis, Student Body Prez

Ghana, Thesis, Student Body Prez Karen Akunowicz (Season 13: California)

Jennifer Carroll (Season 6: Las Vegas, Season 8: All-Stars, and Last Chance Kitchen Season 7)

Stephanie Cmar (Season 11: New Orleans)

Lisa Fernandes (Season 4: Chicago)

Kevin Gillespie (Season 6: Las Vegas)

Gregory Gourdet (Season 12: Boston)

Melissa King (Season 12: Boston)

Jamie Lynch (Season 14: Charleston) Nicknames: Rodman, Midnight Oil

Rodman, Midnight Oil Brian Malarkey (Season 3: Miami)

Nini Nguyen (Season 16: Kentucky) Nicknames : Brooklyn, Bad Cop

: Brooklyn, Bad Cop Joe Sasto (Season 15: Colorado) Nicknames: Mustache Joe, Joey Crystals, Rollie Fingerlings, Freddy Mercurioli, Joey Sauce, Stoney Whiplash, Quartz

Mustache Joe, Joey Crystals, Rollie Fingerlings, Freddy Mercurioli, Joey Sauce, Stoney Whiplash, Quartz Angelo Sosa (Season 7: Washington D.C., and Season 8: All-Stars)

Bryan Voltaggio (Season 6: Las Vegas)

Lee Anne Wong (Season 1: San Francisco, and Last Chance Kitchen Season 7)

We look forward to assigning nicknames to all the contestants who appeared before we started doing Power Rankings.

As for the biscuits with lobster gravy, which Williamson prepared with her sous chef, chef Casey Thompson, from Top Chef seasons 3 and 16, I can confirm that they were indeed delicious. Here was our chat after, followed by the recipe.

—

BROOKE: I feel like you’ve written about me a few times. Were you the one who gave me the nickname Biscuits? That was you?

Yeah. Yes, wow, I forgot how accurate that was —

You literally gave me the nickname Biscuits. It could’ve been way worse, so thank you.

Yes, well I’ve given way meaner ones than that.

You’ve given way meaner ones. “Brooke, aka Biscuits.” I screenshotted a lot of your screenshots from the show to make fun of myself on my own Instagram. Like, note to self: there are people who can screenshot you no matter what you look like.

Yeah, they’re going to stop giving me those screeners eventually. Do you have any predictions for this season?

[Feigning surprise] Whaaat? Well, I may have been a guest judge on a couple of episodes, so yes, I did have my own predictions, but I’m not going to share them. Honestly, going into it, I would say that it was a total gamble of who would excel at this point in their careers, doing something that they haven’t done maybe in years. But you knew that they all had a level of comfort going into the competition, that they could excel. I had a couple of go-to/ I-have-a-feeling-these-people-will-make-it-to-the-finale contestants, but I can’t tell you whether I was right or not.

Okay, fair enough. Are they doing anything to keep the format from getting stale?

Well, one, I feel like this season of All-Stars is bringing back people that people want to watch. Like whether it be personality or skill level, or a combination, I think all of the chefs that they chose for this season really bring something to the table, and were chosen for great reasons. And I think that alone will make this season really special. I don’t know what they have planned for the following season. Honestly, when I did season 10 I thought it would be the last season. But there’s this like cult following of people who just get so excited for the next season. For me, it’s not something I want to watch because of anxiety purposes, but I am 100% going to watch this whole season because I feel like it’s people I know. People I’m totally invested in on a personal level, and I’m really excited that they decided to be in it.