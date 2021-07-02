‘Top Chef’ Finale, Course-By-Course Breakdown: Did The Right Chef Win?

Top Chef Portland had its finale last night, and I’m already distraught. All I can think about are the weeks and months of drudgery ahead, with no cooking competitions or Padma entendres or incredibly specific food criticisms from Tom Colicchio to leaven the load. I’ve just been sitting in the middle of my living room wearing my Ed Lee Replica Statement Hat™ rocking back and forth crying, muttering about gaper clams.

I can’t believe they let him in wearing that thing. I would’ve been afraid that he’d flip a table over, claim the dinner for the country’s peasantry, and carve a Z on the wall with a saber. Even Gregory Gourdet looked glum.

Poor guy, just sitting there thinking “I was led to believe that I would be the jauntiest one.”

Anyway, this was a three-way, four-course battle (that’s 12 course-ways!) between Shota Nakajima, Dawn Burrell, and Gabe Erales. It pitted Shota’s tasting menu experience against Dawn’s potential for transcendent greatness and Gabe’s steady consistency and elite sauce making. There’s a lot of room for error in four courses, so perhaps it was fitting that the win, in the end, went to the chef who throughout the competition just seemed to make the fewest errors — Gabe Erales, aka Big Fozzy, the Man of 1000 Moles.

Some of the readers gave me a hard time about not being moved by all the crying in episode 11. It all came back around this episode. I admit it, watching Maria shout “Que te dije, cabrón!” and hugging Gabe after the win had me legitimately moved. Maybe it’s being from the San Joaquin Valley, but I really relate to hearing “cabrón” used a term of endearment. “I love you, guey.” “I love you too, puto.”

The margin seemed razor thin. Dawn forgot a few components in dish one (shocker!) and had superfluous seafood in dish two. Shota had a slightly underwhelming vegetable dish and poorly plated (insufficiently cheffy!) dish three. In the end it was a pretty satisfying finale. It felt like the winner deserved it, even if either of the other chefs could’ve won on any given night. Next year we should make t-shirts of our favorite contestants. Sitting in my living with giant foam chicken legs and shit. Then Rob Lowe could show up in a hat that just says “FOOD.”