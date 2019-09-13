“When I first started writing I would contact random writers directly to ask for advice,” says travel writer (and occasional Uproxx contributor) Jade Moyano. “Eventually, writers started to contact me for the same reason.”

This longing for both camaraderie and practical knowledge led Moyano and fellow travel writer (and occasional Uproxx contributor) Erin Rose Belair to launch Trust and Travel. Their vision was an immersive travel writing retreat, designed to take guests on a creative journey and cultivate an environment that would offer resources and inspiration in equal measure.

Trust and Travel’s first iteration will take place at Verana, a boutique resort located in Yelapa, Mexico from October 10-15th. Seminars include “The Business of Writing — From Pitches to Published,” “The Power of Sensory Writing,” and “Create Characters From Scratch,” along with an open mic night and poetry readings for creative writers to share their work and receive feedback. The schedule also highlights writing workshops, organic meals, yoga, and meditation — all in the spirit of cultivating an ideal environment for working and aspiring writers.

“We created this retreat to offer a safe space for writers to share their work, ask questions, and get support,” Moyano says. “One thing we’re always told is that we need to just write, just do it. But there’s more to it – trust and community.”