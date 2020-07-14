People Are Reminiscing About The Good OIe Days Of MySpace

Right now, Millenials on Twitter are reminiscing about the days of MySpace which means somewhere, millions of Zoomers are making fun of them for being old. With 55.6K tweets, the social media platform is one of the morning’s top trends as people remember a day when the world’s most popular social media platform wasn’t aiding in the erosion of American democracy, and we all, for better or worse, knew a little bit of HTML.

Twitter users are even noting the differences between Myspace co-founder (and everyone’s first friend) Thomas Anderson (aka Tom) and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Tom, it appears, has lived a pretty chill life since stepping away from Myspace. According to Business Insider, Tom sold Myspace in 2005 for $580 million dollars and is currently enjoying a life traveling the world and posting wildly vivid photos on his Instagram page, which undoubtedly makes him the coolest person who was ever in your Top 8.

While everyone on Twitter is busy remembering everything that made Myspace great, let’s not forget how much of a mess some people’s pages were (we weren’t all great at coding), how annoying hidden music players were, and just how friendship ruining the Top 8 could actually be. It’s likely that the things that we remember most fondly about the days of Myspace aren’t actually any of the platform’s features, but rather the fact that parents were too out of touch to use it when we were all blissfully unaware teenagers or preteens. If Myspace were around today, just think of how insane those bulletins would be!

That Myspace Music was fire though.

Idk why Myspace is trending, but the youngins today will never know how exciting this was. pic.twitter.com/BkSLfiZXVe — Friendly Neighborhood Thot Pocket (@thotpocket8) July 14, 2020

MySpace had everybody coding in HTML, CSS & JavaScript. Tom had us all doing front-end web development. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) July 14, 2020

Fun fact: Myspace Tom was a hacker in the 1980s. He was the subject of a massive FBI raid after he hacked into Chase DEC VAX computer system. The feds showed up thinking they'd arrest a whole criminal ring! …And found a 14-year-old showing his friends how to hack the bank. https://t.co/RU0Ou8baAV — Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) July 13, 2020

Remember Tom? Remember how he just sold his $500m share in myspace and retired so he could have a nice life? He never sold our data, never tried to influence elections, never lobbied against privacy legislations… what a man. Myspace was pure. pic.twitter.com/yV9fjiKeeu — 🔱IG:JahMekYahOffical👑🔱🇯🇲 (@PresZander) July 14, 2020

I’m gonna be honest with y’all since MySpace is trending. If that shit came back in the exact same fashion it was when it was poppin I would leave this shithole foreever — DEFUND THE POLICE (@kashmirVIII) July 14, 2020

MySpace is trending. The world would be a better place if we had all just stuck with Tom. #MySpace pic.twitter.com/sWgbgTuH6v — Faith (@carebear_829) July 14, 2020

I knew THEN that people took #MySpace for granted. I wanted to stick around, but there ended up being no one to stick around for b/c people bailed for stupid, junky, messy #Facebook. Facebook has WAY too much on its platform & added Messenger, which is the same. https://t.co/ObtdvX63Wk — vintage galactic (@vintagegalactic) July 14, 2020

#Myspace was profitable out the gate, unlike #facebook. I started my brand, strategy, and marketing consulting using myspace. Landing client's was so much easier then. Less clutter and distractions.#consultant #marketer #duaneconsults — Duane Consults (@consultduane) July 14, 2020