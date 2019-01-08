Carlos Alberto Méndez/ Uproxx

Even though he’s a Mexican citizen, the first time Carlos Alberto Méndez set foot in Mexico since being a toddler was when he was already an adult, attending college in California. Carlos is a DACA recipient, raised almost entirely in the states, and so it wasn’t until President Obama created the DACA program (for young, undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children to connect with their homelands), that he could even consider the risk of international travel.

DACA meant that, for the first time, Carlos could go meet his extended family. His college put together an inaugural trip for he and 13 other dreamers to go to Mexico on spring break — after which they would be allowed back into the U.S. under advance parole. For Carlos and the other students it was an amazing opportunity, but because it was unprecedented, they didn’t quite know what to expect.

“We wanted to have the experience. We wanted to learn about where we came from. We wanted to see our culture, our story,” Méndez, now 28, says. “We had the school and we had the backup and we had the permit and everything. But at first, everybody was scared.”

Still, he took the risk to travel to meet a family that he could barely even remember. This proved bittersweet. Because while DACA allowed him the opportunity to spend time with his relatives, his parents weren’t allowed to be there.

“It was beautiful,” he says, “but you want your mom and your dad to also be there with you. It was tough because you’re carrying the baggage of your parents, the pain and all the tears. I saw the call when my dad heard that my grandpa had passed away. You’re carrying all that with you.”

Carlos Alberto Méndez

Méndez has lived in the United States since 1993 — brought from Mexico when he was only three. Life as an undocumented immigrant wasn’t easy.

“My dad constantly works, every day. My mom works,” he says. “We all have to work and everybody has to rely on themselves.”

Things many citizens take for granted like getting financial aid or a scholarship to college is tough when you’re undocumented. Méndez had to find all sorts of creative ways to pay his way. He sold refreshments in downtown LA, eventually opening up a little store. And then there was the challenge of his major. Many artists have to deal with parents who are worried that their kids won’t be able to make a living in such a difficult and unpredictable field. But for the child of parents who gave up so much to give him a successful life in the states, it was even more of a challenge.

“There’s this pressure,” he says. “That you have to do everything that you can to fulfill their hard work, their sacrifice, to make them happy. To represent your people. It’s all this pressure that you have to put on yourself and then you have other things, like the political climate, also over you.”

At first, Carlos tried to avoid art, studying engineering instead. But he couldn’t find any passion in it. Then, he heard about a campus movie festival.

“They give you a camera, and they give you a computer with all the software to edit for one week, and you have to come up with something,” he says. “It was my first semester so I didn’t have anybody there to support me or make a crew or anything. It was really tough.”

He did his best, making a short documentary called, “The Cart” about people living in the street with their entire lives in a single shopping cart.

It won the festival’s grand prize. Carlos remembers that moment fondly. It confirmed that he might be able to follow a different path, not only for him, but for his parents.

“I was so amazed and overwhelmed and I had nobody there so I was just hugging people in the theater. It was crazy,” he says. “I was really hyped up. That was the biggest thing — telling my parents this is what happened. Me in tears on the phone and everything.”

Carlos Alberto Méndez

Méndez continued pursuing film, graduating college in 2016, during the last presidential campaign. Being an undocumented Mexican immigrant, it was a constant struggle to watch what was happening.

“I couldn’t wake up in the morning and turn on the TV without hearing a commercial of Trump’s campaign saying, ‘we’re gonna build this wall and these people are criminals and rapists,’” he says. “It was very overwhelming. I thought I can’t vote. but I can put my voice and my message out.”

So Méndez created a film to show what he felt would happen if Trump was elected. It was a worst-case scenario, almost a far-flung dystopia to him— called, “La Pared Human, The Human Wall,” it showed families deported and DACA being rescinded leading to DACA recipients working on the street, their families gone.

“All those things that I did in that little short film have become a reality,” he says. “It scares me. It scares me that this did happen. We’re still living in it, and people are telling us out of anger to go back to our country.” He pauses. “All these things have become visible now. And that’s, I guess, the only good thing because it was always there. This sort of hatred and racism was always under the rug and now it’s very visible. No one gets to be a hypocrite and say, ‘Oh no, we’re not racist.'”