This is going to sound harsh, but maybe ditch your family’s Easter Egg hunt this year, grab some of your closest friends, and hit up a brunch spot for an epic, alcohol-filled Easter. Because hey, Jesus was pretty into wine, so….it’s not that much of a stretch to assume he’d be a fan of bottomless mimosas too, right? They keep refilling every time you run out. And. That. Is. A. Miracle.

What does your family have to offer? A lame adult Easter basket — weirdly filled with really practical stuff like deodorant brands you’d never wear, a gift card or two, and a pack of red vines or whatever the hell your family assumes your favorite candy is? Some ham and stale rolls? Love?

Nice try, family. Brunch has avocado toast.

So, now that we’ve convinced you to head out for Easter 2019, here are the 10 most epic-looking Easter brunches across the country that you should book right now (they will fill up, fam). And look, we guess you can invite your family too. Everyone deserves a bellini on Easter Weekend — even your Aunt Donna who always gives you an Easter basket filled with off-brand travel deodorants.

Chicago

Frontier

1072 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Chicagoans can’t go wrong choosing Frontier this year for their Easter Brunch Buffet. The buffet will include 45-day house-cured ham, frittatas, an omelet station, salad bar, raw oysters, pastries, and who knows what else! Really, from the looks of it, anything can happen at Frontier, like eating an alligator with meat stuffed in its mouth. And what’s Easter without an alligator, right? Currently, there are still spaces for the 10:30 and 12:30 seatings. Move fast if you want a spot.

Reserve your spot here!