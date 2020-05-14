You Can Take Virtual Tour Of An Irish Distillery For World Whiskey Day

With World Whiskey Day coming up this weekend (May 16th), there’s going to be a lot of celebrating of whiskey going around. In previous years, distilleries would fling open their doors for partying, cocktail mixing, tastings, and general merrymaking. Those days are gone (for now). So distilleries are making plans to change up the game while still celebrating all things whiskey.

Jameson Bow Street Distillery is leading the way this coming weekend. The huge Irish whiskey tourist destination in the center of Dublin has been shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To keep the celebrations for World Whiskey Day alive, they’ve shifted to a streaming celebration via Jameson’s YouTube channel. Since you don’t actually have to fly to Dublin to participate, anyone from anywhere can take part this year. Though you may want to pre-order a few bottles of Irish whiskey before the weekend.

The live stream will start with the Jameson team leading Irish whiskey classes. There’ll also be a tour of the Bow Street Distillery, cocktail classes from bartenders around the world, and a live musical performance from a special guest. According to Jameson’s press release, the musical act will be “a once in a lifetime virtual concert from one of Ireland’s favorite musicians.”

Gotta be Bono, right? Sinéad O’Connor? Van Morrison?

Jameson’s World Whiskey Day Live stream will kick off at 3 pm EST on May 16th. Head over the Jameson Irish Whiskey’s YouTube channel to watch along.