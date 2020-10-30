McDonald’s is pulling out all the stops this year. Hot off the launch of the Travis Scott and J Balvin burgers, the ‘ol Golden Arches is giving us an early Christmas present to cap off what has been, by all accounts, an awful year. They’re bringing back the McRib nationwide!

Does this fast-food launch solve all — or any — of our problems? No. Absolutely not. But it’s the McRib, baby! The Simpsons made a whole episode about it. Just accept it for the simple pleasure that it is.

A holiday season staple from McDonald’s, the McRib pork sandwich hasn’t been available nationwide since 2012. Last year’s drop came close — when it was brought to 10,000 of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants. But that still left a lot of the market craving their fix and scrambling to find a restaurant that did have the menu item. To help people locate the cult hit, McDonald’s had to launch a McRib locator app.

If you’re having a hard time believing that the love for this ribless, artificially rib-shaped sandwich goes that deep, just check out some of the Twitter reactions at the news below. The McRib will return to menus nationwide on December 2nd.

I can never stop thinking about how someone said the McRib only ever comes back when the government wants us to forget they did something shady. https://t.co/K6CtSWSmkT — Zach (@zachnboggs) October 23, 2020

Since the McRib is back, here's the best 24 seconds of television: pic.twitter.com/VvW4DS5vGd — Jamius (@freelanceburner) October 30, 2020

Grimace wakes in a bathtub, groggy and in pain and covered in ice. He reaches for his chest and feels the sutures.

McRib season is back. — WOODROW PEEL (@WoodyLuvsCoffee) October 25, 2020

The McRib is partially made of heart, which explains why its captured mine. pic.twitter.com/zwYjbMJAlr — Jun C (@jun_julyaugust) October 23, 2020

Me to the McDonald's drive thru employee on December 2nd for the McRib. pic.twitter.com/UjS3wDr7rM — Cody Hollon (@datmanhollon) October 30, 2020

I think @McDonalds should bring back the McRib right after election day, to curb any civil unrest and unite us all — Barbarella like the movie (@BarbComedy) October 30, 2020

Me and my boys heading out to be first in line for the McRib pic.twitter.com/tKxPBzKeyA — Chase 🎃🚂🚃🚃🚃🔥🔥 (@MarxBoner69420) October 30, 2020

This is bullshit!! Do not get McRib trending if there are no McRibs to be had. Messing around like this with peoples lives is not funny! Damn!! Wish I had a McRib — LeoJewels (@LeoJewels) October 23, 2020

I’ve never had a McRib, but I can tell it has cocaine in it, look at all the addicts on the trending page mad that it ain’t back @McDonalds STOP IT pic.twitter.com/XJLcdgiZf2 — TalK SiK; he do be live tho (@TalK_SiK) October 23, 2020