A Young Man’s Guide To Going Bald With Dignity

I have said all of these things:
18 YEARS OLD: “This is the same hair dye that Fred Durst uses, right? It is very important to me that I look exactly like Fred Durst.”
25 YEARS OLD: “I’m not going bald, my hair is just naturally thin.”
31 YEARS OLD: “Okay, maybe I am going a little bald… but I think I can pull this look off. I’m gonna be a sexy bald guy like Patrick Stewart. Or Bruce Willis. Yeah, Bruce Willis. Plus I can totally shave my own head now — think of the money I’ll save!”
A FEW WEEKS BACK: “Do you think I’d look good in a fedora?”
The fact is, I’ve been losing my hair for a while now. It started at the crown of my skull during my mid-twenties, and the deforestation has spread to my forehead in the subsequent years. When I first started balding, I would get my hair cut at the peluqueria/bootleg DVD market down the street. Then, after the $6 “especial de Miercoles” became too extravagant an expense, I started shaving my own head with an electric razor.
This looked okay, but due to low self-esteem and high apathy, I often put off any self-grooming until the hair on the sides of my head grew in thick, while the few hairs on top grew in long and stringy. There is nothing that makes a balding man look balder than having a few, scattered long and stringy hairs on the top of his head. Some may argue the combover look is worse, but at least the combover demonstrates a bit of optimism and can-do gumption by its wearer. Everyone loves an optimistic man with gumption.
(Author’s note: except that one)
But as much as I hated the way my hair looked, I never did anything to change it. After spending many hours in deep reflection and many dollars at therapists’ offices, I finally identified the root cause of my apathy: I never tried to look better, because I never absolutely had to.
For reasons I don’t fully understand, I’ve still been able to date during my scalp’s protracted betrayal (I suspect it’s my shapely thighs). This dating has only been accomplished through concentrated effort, strength of will and my best attempts at charm, but still, it’s happened. The fairer sex has also somehow tolerated my occasional forays into obesity and improvisational theater, so I clearly know how to pick forgiving types. In fact, the only thing that well and truly repelled girls was my “brief” period of unemployment when I lived in my parent’s basement.
Once I started working as a writer and moved out of said basement, I continued to put very little effort into my appearance, and approximately zero effort into my hair. After all, if girls didn’t seem to mind how I looked, then why should I?
It was a flawed strategy in a variety of ways, but it I rode it through the better part of a decade. Here’s the tricky bit about not caring, though: it works great until the second you start caring. For me, that moment came when I saw this photo:
A few thoughts:
1. I was trying to bring back planking way before Andy Samberg.
2. That throw clashes with the couch.
3. It was time to make a change.
Since I had neither the confidence for a combover nor the insurance for Propecia, I was left with only one viable option: the shaved dome.
For the better part of the past decade, I have known the shaved dome was my destiny, and for the better part of the past decade I have battled against this fact. Because I’ve also had a beard for the past eight years and while some people can pull off the bald head and huge beard look:
Those people also usually have a certain “spritely” quality to their body composition; while my family comes from a long line of stocky Mennonites and Swiss peasants. I am a husky guy, is what I’m saying, and a husky guy with a bald head and a beard either looks like the Tuesday night bouncer at a strip club, or the guy milling around at an orgy.
Still, it seemed like the time had come to accept my “shaved dome + beard” fate, so I booked a haircut at Vinny’s Barber Shop in Silver Lake. Due to the schizophrenic cultural and economic nature of the neighborhood (and Los Angeles as a whole), the barber shop is surrounded by an artisanal toast restaurant, a school for security guards, a TV repair shop, an El Salvadorian chicken spot that sells implausibly good donuts, a vintage clothing store and enough Spanish language evangelical storefront churches that when the wind is right it sounds like five men are having a megaphone argument about Jesús.
Inside Vinny’s, there’s a Johnny Cash painting on the wall, an antique Coke vending machine full of Tecate, a barber fussing over a French press in the corner and a general vibe of friendly, shit-talking camaraderie that I haven’t experienced since the post-basketball practice banter in high school.
Thankfully, Vinny’s smells much better.
The barbers also take every bit as much pride in their craftsmanship as the places selling $7 ricotta toast and $7 shade-grown coffee around the block. But unlike those hipster mainstays, Vinny’s Barber Shop is not annoying or pretentious in the least.
My cut was with Omar Romero, the owner of Vinny’s. As soon as I sat down in his chair and was draped with the plastic smock, I wished that I had taken one of those Tecates while I was waiting for my turn — because I was suddenly nervous and when I get nervous, I babble and when I babble, I babble like Hugh Grant in a romantic comedy.
As I scooped ladle after ladle of word soup, I started to realize why I felt so nervous in the first place: I was sure that when I told Omar to cut my hair in a way that made me look “not so terrible,” he would go straight to the shaved dome. Then I would leave that barber shop with my bald head and my bushy beard, and that would be my look for the rest of my life.
To my surprise, Omar didn’t immediately grab the straight razor. Instead, he pulled out a pair of scissors. As he clipped my hair, he started talking. And pretty soon, he completely changed the way I thought about the entirety of my head — both the few regions with hair, and the many without.
For years, I’d thought going bald meant having more freedom. That I didn’t have to care about the way my hair looked, that I could save money on haircuts by shaving my own head, that I didn’t have to worry about looking good because my faulty balding genetics had already guaranteed such a thing was impossible. But after Omar finished my haircut and gave me an unexpectedly awesome neck massage with a pair of old-timey vibrating robot gloves, he told me something very important: going bald didn’t mean I had to put less work into my appearance, it meant I had to put in even more.
Omar’s words made me think about the few (but mighty) bald men in entertainment: Larry David, Bruce Willis, Paul Scheer, David Cross. I never thought about it until I was in Omar’s chair, but all of those actors had found a hair style that worked and strictly maintained them — because when a bald man finds a hairstyle that works and a barber that can execute it, he had better goddamn well hold onto both of them. In contrast, a man with thick hair can pull off pretty much any hairstyle. Take Brad Pitt for example: he looks amazing with long hair, he looks good with short hair, that handsome son-of-a-bitch even looks fantastic when he’s bald. But someone like Larry David sticks to one look. Because he knows that look works.
And he knows the alternative isn’t pretty:
Once I looked at myself in the mirror after Omar’s haircut, I knew I’d found a look that worked for me. It wasn’t just my hair that looked better; Omar also styled my beard and (to my simultaneous embarrassment and relief) trimmed my evil wizard eyebrows. Something else happened when I looked at myself in the mirror, I was struck by a thought I hadn’t had since the night I rocked an all-white tuxedo to senior prom: I thought I looked good.
Not Brad Pitt good, but I didn’t look like a Tuesday night bouncer, either.
It felt good to have that thought.
The fact is, no matter how reasonable the haircuts are at Vinny’s Barber Shop (and they are reasonable), they are still infinitely more expensive than the zero I spent on my appearance before. But I’m okay with that now; spending the money felt good. Because when I went to Vinny’s, I wasn’t just paying for a haircut…I was investing in my happiness (as cheesy as it sounds).
UPDATE…
On my next trip to Vinny’s, and after much internal debate and emotional support from my barber, Drew (Omar was off that day), I finally went with the shaved dome + beard.
Like I said, this look was always my destiny.
And maybe my destiny doesn’t look so bad, after all.
Ben Esch is a professional writer/amateur beefcake model who lives in Los Angeles. He wrote a book. Please direct modeling requests here. Tasteful nudity only.
Your story is my story! I was in denial until about 5 years ago when I just decided to go buzz cut. Number 1 blade on the sides, 1.5 on top. Two years ago, I grew a beard that’s been received positively, and last year I dropped 30 pounds. I always remember the guy in “40 Year Old Virgin” talking about premeditation your appearance to accentuate the positives. Chicks don’t care. They’re only after money anyway.
Also, repeating the mantra, “Bruce Willis…Jason Statham…Stone Cold Steve Austin” helps.
That mantra is hilarious. It’s funny to me that Larry David is Ben’s ideal for balding success but he left out Stāf. It reveals something about the author, I think.
So glad you liked the piece!
I have the same list on repeat in my head but I swap out Stone Cold for Billy Zane.
“You were with Billy Zane, man…”
I can’t believe I forgot about Jason Statham and Billy Zane. Those men are on bald actor Mount Rushmore.
But @Steve Bramucci, every list or discussion about strong bald men begins and ends with Larry David.
Wile shooting a beach scene for a bond movie, Sean Connery ripped off his toupee when the director said ‘cut’. There was a collective audible gasp from all the women in the crowd. Sean started laughing and tossed it to one of the crew members. Even a man who was once considered the sexiest ever gave 0 fucks about being bald.
as a male (31) getting balder by the year, this helped. thanks Ben
@one pump lover I’m really glad this helped out! Just remember, no matter how bald you get, there’s a barber out there, and probably not too far from you wherever you are, who can make you look like awesome.
embrace, accept and love baldness. fuck yeah!
I’m 32 and have been balding since high school. About 2 months ago I finally just cut my losses and shaved my entire dome. I’d been thinking about it for years (and probably should have done it years ago) but only just recently built up the courage to do it.
Honestly, it’s changed my life. I don’t wear hats anymore, which alone is a seismic shift in that I wore a hat 99.9% of the time between 11th grade and 2 months ago. I feel infinitely more confident, and for the first time in more than a decade I’m getting compliments on a hair cut. It feels amazing. The one caveat is that I lucked out and have a nicely shaped head, free of any weird bits or bumps. It also helps that I’m tall and in pretty good shape. But 90% of the improvement is tied directly to the shaved head. For anyone that is afraid or hesitant, just do it. It can be so, so worth it.
@sportwarrior thanks for this comment. I always thought my friends that accepted their baldness and shaved their heads looked really cool, but it took me way too long to follow their example. Do you shave your head all the way to the skin? I’m still on a one guard, but I’m thinking about going full straight razor.
@Ben Esch Honestly, I sort of go back and forth. My beard isn’t as robust as yours, but for years I’ve whimly fluctuated between clean shaven and the shadow look. I sort of follow suit with my head, now. Both look good, but depending on the situation I’ll do one or the other. For important professional situations I’ll tighten up the ship. For social/casual situations I generally just stick with the total shadow look.
One thing I’d note is that the upkeep is definitely a new thing for me. I’d gotten to a point of resignation with my hair that nothing I could possibly do would ever make it look good, so I’d often let it grow to the point of shleppiness. Now that I actually feel happy with it, though, I’m much more meticulous about the look… which means shaving and/or cropping every day or few.
Thanks for your post, Ben. I struggled with my hair loss for my entire adult life, and I know lots of others have as well. Reading things like this help a lot.
Also, regarding a full shave, the best advice I can give is this: You’ve already gone this far. Why not give the full shave a shot?
@sportwarrior You know what? You’re right. I’ve already come this far; why the hell shouldn’t I try shaving my head down to the skin? I’m gonna do this thing. Thanks for the encouragement!
I started losing when I was 23 (I spiked my hair, so it was easy to notice), basically buzzed my own hair for years, and finally shaved it at 39. Love it.
I am in a similar boat but I think. I am not sure about my headshape, but
Thanks Uproxx, I know I hit cancel reply but your wisdom won out I see.
I started loosing my hair at about 25. Since I am about 6 and a half feet tall and reportedly look scary I am not sure how many people want to point out my balding to me. The top just grows slower than the sides so its more annoying than depressing but the crown has pretty much petered out. I am very tempted to buzz it all down. I am not sure about my skull shape but the bigger wrinkle for me is, at least for the moment, I work outside. Also I work in the Northeast U.S. and its gets fucking cold here so I feel the need to grow what heat retention I can. My head is also so large that Hats never seem an option, even knit caps have problems.
Anyway Thanks for the article, it was nice to read the thoughts of some one thinking through the same problems I had, I also might have a problem you talked about up there that is not hair related. Maybe in the spring I’ll try a hair place whose main selling point isn’t its price and try what you did. And sorry for my failed comments above, and any lack of writing quality in this one.
@Eatz thanks for commenting (and your writing quality seems good to me). I think I have the same large-head gene as you (I’m down to the last nubbin on baseball caps), but I’ve found that hats both fit and look better now that I’ve shaved my head. I’d say go for it. Especially if you’re just getting your head shaved, I think pretty much any barber shop will handle that well, though if they’re doing any beard shaping you probably better go with somebody who knows what they’re doing. I know whenever I have tried to do it in the past, it has looked terrible.
Again, thanks for writing, and I’m glad you liked the article.
I’m 24 and am definitely showing signs that my hair is on its way out. I can pull it off for the meantime but have to really keep up with haircuts due to the sides growing infinitely longer. I’ll eventually go the way of chrome dome though I’m sure. And I started embracing my beard about a year ago so that helps. I appreciate the positive words as my hair walks down that road to extinction.
This article did nothing for me. I mean, I can barely get a comb through my hair it’s so thick. It’s kind of a pain in the ass, my barber keeps threatening to charge me double…you guys don’t know how good you’ve got it.
My hairline started receding when I was 19 and it’s never been an issue with me. It’s now pretty much to the middle of the top of my head and I just shave it every 4wks.
That being said, I think all of my hair-growing mojo went to the beard area as I can shave in the morning and need to shave again that night.
Ok weird. Same here (regarding the beard mojo). My beard always grew normal I’d say, but starting a few years ago (around the time I started thinning out) it grows fuller and so damn fast – enough to where sometimes I shave again that evening cause it’s prickly again. Do not understand this phenomenon.
Great read, Ben! I am entering the “my hair is just naturally thin” stage. And I can feel the crown of my head becoming quite thin. Trying to keep it short so when a larger transition is needed it won’t look so obvious. I will say keeping a thick beard (or even a lot of scruff) helps the cause for me, but hey, at least I’m not like one of my best friends who was completely bald by mid high school.