Have you embraced the power of Timothée Chalamet yet? It’s been a busy few years for the lad, and if you haven’t caught on, now is your time. Many of us thought that the Call Me By Your Name star would have his fifteen minutes and then land on some Netflix teenage romcom saga like so many before him, but we quickly learned that this dude isn’t going anywhere, mostly because he has now been shot into the Kardashian orbit.

Chris Pratt, who recently compared himself to the likes of Jesus, isn’t immune to Chalamet’s charm. Or maybe he just really wants to secure that Wonka cameo as Hugh Grant’s Oompa assistant. Whatever the reason, Pratt decided to post a photo with the caption calling Timmy “America’s tastiest snack.” Oreo could not be reached for comment.

Has Chalamet responded? You bet not. Will he? No, because it would clash with his Instagram aesthetic. So what is the purpose of this here post? Probably to prove to the youths, who have not been kind to Pratt, that he’s cool too! But is he?

Through intense detection skills (eyes) we can tell that Timmy here is still wearing his mask, meaning he probably didn’t stick around to talk to Pratt for too long (his iced coffee was barely touched) and just snapped a quick pic. With a cupcake (??). Or maybe he didn’t want to be noticed. But that didn’t stop Pratt, who often doesn’t care what people think, much like Jesus.

On the other hand, maybe Chalamet was trying to get on Pratt’s good side in order to appear in the Super Mario franchise, probably as Lumalee. They have the same hairstyle! Who knows!

