At this point, who isn’t going to be in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? We can now cross Lena Dunham off the list. The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday that the actress and Girls creator has just joined the director’s star-studded look at 1969 Los Angeles.
The same goes for Austin Butler (formerly of Arrow and The Shannara Chronicles) and Lorenza Izzo, wife of Eli Roth and co-star of his Keanu Reeves-starrer Knock Knock. On top of that there’s also Maya Hawke, the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.
Tarantino’s ninth movie — tenth if you count Kill Bill’s two volumes as separate movies — loosely revolves around the Manson murders. Leonardo DiCaprio will play a former Western TV actor and Brad Pitt his longtime stunt double — both has-beens struggling to make it in a dramatically changing industry. (Though they still both look fly.) As luck would have it, DiCaprio’s character lives right next to Sharon Tate (played by Margot Robbie).
Dunham plays Orson Welles in the movie.
I hope he casts her as a waitress
*Ex-Wife is Eli Roth
FTFY