It might seem like Tom Cruise’s face has been in theaters all summer long…and that is mostly correct. But he did in fact leave the movie theaters at some point to go jump out of more planes and negotiate a spacewalk. But like a moth to a flame, Cruise always finds his way back into the movies, even if it’s been just a few weeks since he left.

After breaking records and inspiring the great mustache revival around the world, Top Gun: Maverick will triumphantly fly back into IMAX theaters this weekend, with 26% more picture but just 25% more mustache, probably.

It's time to return to the skies. Top Gun: Maverick returns to select IMAX theatres on December 2. Relive the unforgettable #FilmedForIMAX experience with up to 26% more picture – only in IMAX. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/ftbS88a9e5 pic.twitter.com/nv9bXjShy3 — IMAX (@IMAX) November 29, 2022

It’s almost as if you are right there, and Cruise could ask you to take over at any point for that cool plane trick that you painstakingly prepared.

If that doesn’t sound appealing to you, just take a look at this aspect ratio, via a press release:

Moviegoers will find themselves totally immersed in our 1.90:1 aspect ratio, which provides up to 26% more picture only in IMAX. Shot with 6 IMAX-certified cameras strapped into real F-18 cockpits, audiences will soar through the sky like never before.​ This film pushes the boundaries of film technology innovation and IMAX audiences will experience the action in unmatched quality.

This is the second time Top Gun: Maverick has returned to theaters since debuting in May, then once again in September for Labor Day weekend. It will play in IMAX for just two weeks beginning December 2nd, so you only have about 26 more chances to check it out on the Big Screen if you decided to see it twice in one day for the next 14 days. By then, the movie will have landed on Paramount+ so you can watch it every day for the rest of your life, as Cruise intended.