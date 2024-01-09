21 Savage may be a London native, but Atlanta, Georgia, is where his heart is. As part of his forthcoming film, American Dream: The 21 Savage Story, Donald Glover will examine how, in 2019, the rapper found himself in a fierce legal battle with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Last month, 21 Savage’s legal issues were put to bed. To celebrate, he took a trip back to the UK for a larger-than-life homecoming concert. During the show, he was on track to release his first solo album in nearly six years. Fans now know this long-awaited music project will serve as the visual’s official soundtrack. So when does the American Dream: The 21 Savage Story soundtrack come out?

Unfortunately, the release details are a bit murky because the webpage linked to his social media pages seems to be broken. But according to 21 Savage’s latest post on X (formerly Twitter), the album is set to be released on Friday, January 12.

American Dream The Album Friday! pic.twitter.com/nhbczP2PoS — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) January 8, 2024

The promotional poster and supporting trailer starring 21 Savage, Glover, and Stranger Things actor Caleb McLaughlin show that in the film, viewers will journey through his initial move to the US, Atlanta upbringing, and his rise to fame. Watch 21 Savage’s trailer below.

American Dream: The 21 Savage Story soundtrack is out 1/12 via Epic Records. Find more information here.