50 Cent Apologized For Comparing Megan Thee Stallion To Jussie Smollett During Tory Lanez’s Assault Trial

Among the many, many men trolling Megan Thee Stallion during Tory Lanez’s assault trial, perhaps the highest-profile one was 50 Cent. While Drake issued a tone-deaf punchline on his and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss, 50 outright cast doubt on Meg’s entire account of Tory’s attack on her in 2020, comparing Meg on Instagram to Jussie Smollett, the Empire actor who was convicted of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for apparently staging a hate crime on himself in 2019.

However, in the wake of Tory’s conviction for assault for shooting Megan in her feet, it seems 50 Cent has changed his tune. While appearing on Los Angeles radio show BigBoyTV, he told the veteran host, “I’m gonna apologize to Megan Thee Stallion. I said some things, and it was because… On social media I posted things that — when she was with Gayle [King] — she said, ‘Were you intimate with Tory Lanez?’ And she said, ‘What?’ and it was like, ‘No.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, she lying.’ At that point I knew she was lying, it wouldn’t be no reason for them to be around each other. From that it felt like she was lying, to me.”

50 said he realized the error of his ways, though, upon hearing the audio of Tory’s panicked phone call to Kelsey Harris on the night of the shooting. when I heard the phone conversation… That made me feel like, ‘Oh shit,’” he admitted. “‘Now I know what happened.’ I’m sure that was probably what swayed people in court, too.”

That would constitute 50’s second apology to Meg for discrediting her after he previously posted a meme making light of the shooting which he later deleted. “Damn, I didn’t think this sh*t was real,” he wrote. “It sounded so crazy. I’m glad you’re feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt. Sorry.”

Perhaps, in the future, he’ll consider this before rushing to get a laugh at someone else’s expense… but there’s little reason to suspect that will be the cast.