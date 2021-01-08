In 2021, the music industry isn’t exactly the main concern for 50 Cent. Nowadays, the Queens native spends his time producing one of the TV industry’s most popular shows, Power. However, despite this path away from creating music, it doesn’t mean that 50 won’t take a moment to celebrate his past accolades and successes, something he took a moment to do on Thursday.

In a post to his Instagram page, 50 Cent reflected on his 2003 hit, “In Da Club” on its 18th anniversary. His phenomenal 2003 year began with the release of the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ single and nearly two decades later, the record still finds its way into various spaces, giving 50 more than enough of a reason to celebrate.

“Hey you ain’t gonna believe this one, but 18 years ago today i dropped a song i recorded in LA and it’s still spinning 1,000 times a week at radio,” he said in the caption of the Instagram post. He also took a moment to thank Eminem for putting him on and helping to launch his rap career. “I tell @eminem i love him for what he did for me, he put me on.”

This is the second time in recent months that 50 had a reason to celebrate “In Da Club.” Back in November, the song became the second pre-YouTube era hip-hop video to surpass a billion views on the platform.

1 Billion views 👀 Not Bad for a kid from South Side. LOL #BRANSONCOGNAC #lecheminduroi #abcforlife Nov 18 pic.twitter.com/yuOqEeMc2M — 50cent (@50cent) November 16, 2020

Getting back to regular business, 50 Cent also made sure to plug his “Part Of The Game” single and his upcoming Power Book III: Raising Kanan spin-off which is set to begin in the summer. You can view 50 Cent’ Instagram post above.