Ab-Soul Promises His New Album Is Coming In 2020

Amid all the excitement surrounding recent TDE releases from the likes of Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, and Zacari, as well as potential upcoming releases from Isaiah Rashad, SZA, and Kendrick Lamar, you’d be forgiven for losing track of the prodigal fourth Black Hippie member, Ab-Soul. He’s kept relatively quiet since the 2016 release of his last album, Do What Thou Wilt, but it looks like that is soon to change. During his set at this past weekend’s Day N Vegas festival, Ab revealed that his next project would be coming in the new year just before leaving the stage.

Billboard‘s day three recap of the festival notes that Ab commented that “I been cookin’ the bird up slow” before closing his set with a freestyle and signing off by promising, “New album 2020. We takin’ everything.” This means that he will join a Top Dawg release schedule that presumably includes Isaiah Rashad’s upcoming The House Is Burning, from which he debuted two new songs at his own Day N Vegas set, and possibly Kendrick Lamar, who has a penchant for dropping new projects unexpectedly and would definitely seem to be due; his last well-received, commercially successful album, DAMN., released in 2017, giving him plenty of time to have recorded a new project. SZA also told her fans her next album was coming “soon as f*ck,” so 2020 just might end up being the year of TDE.